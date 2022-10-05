4 items that will disappear from cars in the near future

– Reading time: 1 minute –

If there is a market that is constantly changing, it is surely the car market. After all, manufacturers are always fighting to innovate, bring more comfort, practicality and speed to their customers.

Because of this, it is very likely that many items common today will disappear in the coming years. Want to know what they are? So, stay with us until the end that we will show you.

4 items that will disappear from cars by 2030:

Traditional keys are part of the items that will no longer exist

Gradually, there are more and more indications that traditional keys will no longer exist. After all, some luxury models already open their doors with digital recognition on the handle.

It is very likely that in the next few years our smartphones will become these keys, since, nowadays, they are practically inseparable items from citizens. In some cases, other vehicles may require voice recognition only.

front grilles

The expectation of the car market is that most of the big fronts are no longer present. This is because they are not dispensable in the eletric carsin addition to its absence providing more possibilities in the designs.

Mirrors are items that will disappear from cars

Well, it’s not like the mirrors will cease to exist, but the truth is that they won’t be the way we know them today. That’s because mirrors are likely to no longer be your main components.

In fact, a small camera should replace them, which despite scaring some drivers, will bring much more safety when maneuvering and getting rid of obstacles.

The location of the engine

This is one of the changes that scares car aficionados the most, since tinkering with the engine is one of this audience’s favorite habits.

However, with electric cars, the engine ends up being moved to another location, freeing up the front space for other purposes. Most of the time, he ends up becoming an extra baggage handler.=

