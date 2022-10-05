5 stocks that pay good dividends to invest in October; ITUB4 and BEEF3 are new, BBAS3 is out

After two consecutive months of gains, the B3 dividend index (Idiv) dropped 1.8% in September to 6,935 points, reducing the accumulated appreciation for the year to 9.2%. In the same period, the Ibovespa recorded an increase of 5%.

The periodic monitoring carried out by the InfoMoney shows that, at the turn of the month, the list of dividend stocks preferred by analysts is quite diversified, with five stocks from different sectors.

Vale (VALE3) consolidated its isolated leadership, accumulating seven recommendations in October, one more than in the previous survey.

The second place, however, is now occupied by CPFL Energia (CPFE3), which debuted in a portfolio and totals five entries overall. The company overthrew Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), which was replaced by two brokerages and left the list of highlights.

The next block brings together three names tied with four nominations: Itaú Unibanco PN (ITUB4), main novelty of the month; Minerva (BEEF3), which returned to the list of the most recommended; and Petrobras PN (PETR4), which supported the number of choices in September.

In addition to BB, three other companies left the list of highlights in the monthly review: Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), TIM (TIMS3) and Vibra Energia (VBBR3) – all with an exclusion in the October balance sheet.

In a report, BTG Pactual comments that, after an expressive net inflow in August, of R$ 16.4 billion, the balance of foreign capital on the Exchange was relatively stable in September, with redemptions of R$ 0.5 billion.

“In our opinion, stable foreign flows in September are positive news because global investors were taking risk off the table during the month, with the S&P 500 down 9.3%,” says the institution – which considers a more natural performance less intense of this public a few weeks before the presidential election in Brazil.

According to BTG, the decrease in political risk can boost local actions, considering the fact that the country is at the end of the monetary tightening cycle, inflation is slowing and there are no major energy problems.

Every beginning of the month, the InfoMoney brings a survey of stock portfolios recommended for those who focus on dividends, pointing out the five favorite stocks of analysts. The number can be higher, if there is a tie – which did not happen this month. The analysis encompasses the dividend portfolios disclosed by ten brokerages.

See below the companies selected for the month:

Company ticker number of recommendations Dividend yield in 12 months (%) Return in September (%) Return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months (%) OK VALE3 7 10.12 11.69 0.93 3.21 CPFL Energia CPFE3 5 11.67 -3.46 38.23 41.34 Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 4 2.83 8.79 36.42 21.49 Minerva BEEF3 4 7.26 -18.83 23.27 29.43 Petrobras PETR4 4 55.84 -10.32 56.68 83.9

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and Economatica

With a total of seven recommendations, the mining company extended its lead at the top of the podium.

In a report, BTG Pactual says it expects the Chinese economy to gradually improve in 2023, as the government eases Covid-19 restrictions and the housing market settles.

“We see Vale’s management remaining highly disciplined in its capital allocation strategy (very little capex [investimento] growth) and we expect most of the agenda to depend on cash returns for shareholders.

BTG also assesses that the company does not have an “electoral call”, that is, its shares do not suffer extra volatility due to the presidential race – something it considers an important factor for the investment thesis.

CPFL Energia (CPFE3)

The company accumulates five appointments in the month, occupying the isolated vice-leadership in the list of highlights.

In its analysis, Elite Investimentos comments that CPFL Energia has been delivering good results and presents attractive profitability rates, such as a return on equity (ROE) of more than 35%. In addition, he believes that his multiples remain interesting, despite the strong appreciation of shares in the last 52 weeks.

The broker quotes the EV/Ebitda of 5.65 times and the Price/Earnings (P/E) of 7.87 times. The first shows the company’s value in relation to cash generation and the second shows the relationship between the price of the stock on the stock exchange and the company’s profit. In both cases, the smaller the better.

Analysts also highlight the low leverage of energy, of only 1.91 times net debt/EBITDA. The ratio is measured by total indebtedness, less cash, divided by operating cash flow. The lower the better.

With “solid results” and distributions equivalent to 50% of profit, CPFL Energia has shown a significant return with dividends (dividend yield), of more than 11% in the last 12 months, calculates the Elite.

Santander Corretora also believes that there is room for a strong payment of earnings in the coming years and projects a yield average of 11% between 2022 and 2024.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

The financial institution reached four nominations in October and represents the main novelty among the most cited papers in the month.

At BTG, Itaú remains the first choice among Brazilian banks, due to strong commercial growth in the last 18 months, driven by a cultural transformation. The assessment is contained in this month’s report.

The house analysts project a 20% advance in Itaú’s net income this year, and 15% in 2023. Under these conditions, they say they expect the shares to still trade below 8 times the P/E for next year.

“In our view, the ‘mode of attack’ that Itaú has managed to maintain, together with its greater appetite for growth, may justify the bank trading at a higher multiple than its historical average”, says BTG.

“Furthermore, a scenario of scarcer capital would force fintechs to be more focused on profitability (as is Itaú), which also helps to level the playing field for the incumbent player, which has long been seen as the premium bank in the world. Brazil.”

Absent in the September survey, the meatpacker returned to the group of dividend stocks most remembered by experts, also with four citations.

For BTG Pactual, Minerva brings a “story of brilliant value”, which brings together a cycle of cattle available for slaughter that is even stronger than the previous one; the price component of beef was also favorable, given the Brazilian and South American demand; and resilient numbers, with a high level of production and commercial experience.

“We are raising our Ebitda estimate for 2022 and 2023 by 12% and 14%, respectively, assuming a margin of 9.3% and 9.9% which, conservatively, remains at the same level as the historical average, despite the favorable cycle of the economy. cattle in Brazil”, says BTG.

Petrobras (PETR4)

The state-owned oil company maintained the four notes seen last month and ends the list of October highlights.

According to Guide, the company continues to show good production volumes and lower extraction costs, with a greater share of pre-salt operations in the portfolio.

The broker says it expects new wells to start operating in the medium term, contributing to the increase in production.

In the short term, analysts call attention to the following points: continuity of the sale of non-strategic assets; advance of the refinery divestment project; and prospect of new dividend announcements.