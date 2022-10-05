5G signal can be activated in five capitals in the North region from Thursday, says Anatel | Technology

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) will release from Thursday (6th) the activation of the pure 5G signal in five more capitals of the country, all in the North region.

They are: Porto Velho (RO); Rio Branco (AC); Macapa (AP); Manaus (AM); and Belém (PA). With the agency’s green light, it will be up to the operators Claro, TIM and Vivo to offer the service to their customers.

The decision was taken this Tuesday (4th) at a meeting of Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to take care of the activation of 5G internet in the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band, which offers greater speed, stability and less latency ( answer).

With the decision, as of Thursday, all capitals of the country will have the technologywhich had its frequencies auctioned in November last year.

In other cities in the country, activation will take place gradually, until the maximum term of 2029. Gaispi, however, is studying the possibility of anticipating the arrival of the service for part of the cities.

The idea is to take advantage of the coverage calendar of municipalities with more than 500,000 inhabitants and also to serve the surrounding cities. The topic should be discussed next week, according to Anatel advisor Moisés Moreira.

For cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants, according to the auction notice, the pure 5G signal can be activated between January 1, 2023 and July 31, 2025.

Understand what 5G internet is and how it will change our lives

It is worth noting that, at this first moment, the 5G signal reaches the capitals of the country restricted to some neighborhoods, with exceptions, as the auction notice determined that operators must install one antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants. The number grows as the years go by.

However, nothing prevents operators from installing more antennas than the minimum required – which has been happening in capital cities where the technology is already available. The coverage area at the beginning of the service is part of each operator’s commercial strategy.

According to Vinícius Caram, Anatel’s Superintendent of Grants and Resources for Provision, in the 27 capitals of the country, the public notice required the installation of 2,528 antennas, but 5,275 are already activated, that is, more than double the minimum required.

In all, also considering the 2G, 3G and 4G frequencies, Brazil has 93 thousand antennas. That is, 5G antennas already represent 5.7% of the total.

He also stated that, in theory, 50 million Brazilians could already enjoy pure 5G in the capitals, but that depends on whether the person has a device compatible with the technology.

Initially, all capitals were supposed to have pure 5G working by July 31.

However, this deadline was extended twice by Anatel, due to the delivery schedule of the equipment that needs to be installed to prevent 5G from causing interference in professional satellite services. These equipments are imported, generally from China.

The first capital of the country to count on the technology was Brasília, on July 6th. Gradually, the signal reached the others, with only the activation in the five capitals of the North region, scheduled for Thursday (6).

Signal activation process

It is up to Anatel to release the activation of the pure 5G signal. With the authorization, operators Claro, TIM and Vivo — winners of the national lots in the 3.5GHz band in the 5G auction — can offer the service to their customers.

For Anatel to give the authorization, Siga Antenado, an entity created by the three operators, must conclude:

installation of antennas in the minimum quantity required by the 5G public notice;

installation of filters to avoid interference in professional satellite services; and

start distributing kits to receive the new satellite TV signal to the low-income population enrolled in the federal government’s Cadastro Único.

After completing the installation of antennas and filters, tests are carried out and, if there is no interference, the agency gives the positive signal for 5G activation.

How do I access 5G?