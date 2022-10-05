7 foods that help increase energy daily

The year has already entered its last quarter and many people still need to catch up in various aspects of life. However, to have more health and disposition, it is necessary to increase vital energy. If you are discouraged to face the routine, it is worth checking out these 7 foods that can work a real miracle.

How to increase energy naturally through food

For you to be able to increase energy, there are no secrets, just start regulating your food and routine better. There are food options that are capable of potentiating the body’s energy; meet some of them here.

First of all, know that these are just some of the many foods that have the ability to increase energy and mood. The purpose of these tips is not to replace the follow-up of a specialist in the field of nutrition. On the contrary, from changes in habits, start taking health more seriously and ensure a process full of vitality.

However, everything has a beginning, so these food tips can be a great way to get started. Check out below 7 foods capable of increasing vital energy:

1 – Bananas to increase energy

Bananas are an excellent source of carbohydrates, vitamins and potassium. Therefore, it is one of the foods that provides the most energy and generates a feeling of satiety. Potassium also has properties that improve blood circulation and decrease blood pressure. In addition, banana has tryptophan and helps regulate serotonin levels, that is, it fights stress and discouragement.

2 – Oats

Oatmeal is a more complex carbohydrate and helps regulate intestinal functions, as well as helping to eliminate fat. More than that, it causes a feeling of satiety and is an excellent diet enhancer, as it kills hunger. Oats are also a good source of vitamin B.

3 eggs

The subject of controversy for many years, the scientific academy finally established a consensus on the importance of this food. Eggs are a great source of iron, protein and choline. In other words, the energy provided by the eggs is capable of sustaining the active organism for long periods.

4 – Acai berry to increase energy

Darling in Brazil, açaí is becoming more and more popular and is a great option to replace ice cream. Give preference to açaí without added sugar or molasses, look for mixtures with other fruits in natura. This is one of the best sources of energy for the body and provides great satiety. But beware, açaí is high in calories.

5 – Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes promote energy like any other carbohydrate. The difference is that it is a carbohydrate rich in vitamins C and D, as well as magnesium and iron.

6 – Green tea

To accompany a good healthy food, how about a super good drink? Green tea has antioxidants and is a great ally to eliminate swelling from the body.

7 – Dark chocolate to increase energy

If you can’t live without the chocolate, all right, just give preference to the bitter ones. Look for options with more than 50% cocoa. It is an excellent source of energy and stimulates the production of serotonin and endorphins in the body.