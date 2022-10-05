777 Partners Announces Agreement with Melbourne Victory, Australia | international football

777 Partners has announced an agreement with the sixth football club in its group: Melbourne Victory, from Australia. Owner of SAF do Vascothe North American company did not disclose values, but the statement issued together with the Australian team says that the deal is “one of the biggest investments in a team in the history” of the country.
This week Melbourne Victory announced Bonza as the new title sponsor. The company belongs to 777 partners. According to the Australian newspaper Daily Telegraph, the initial investment of investors in the club should be 50 million dollars (about R$ 258.8 million).
- Understand the agreement of 777 with Vasco
Don Dransfield, CEO of 777 Football Group, and Anthony Di Pietro, president of Melbourne Victory — Photo: Handout/Melbourne Victory
The current president of the Australian team, Anthony Di Pietro, celebrated the agreement.
– With Don Dransfield, CEO of 777 Football Group, joining the Melbourne Victory board, the club will have direct access to world-class data and analytics professionals, advanced player development techniques and global business opportunities.
Melbourne Victory was founded in 2004 and has won the Australian league three times, most recently in 2014/15. Last season, it was eliminated in the semifinals of the decisive playoffs.
In addition to Vasco and Melbourne Victory, Genoa (Italy), Standard Liège (Belgium) and Red Star (France) are in the cartel of clubs that belong to 777, which also has a minority stake in Sevilla, from Spain.