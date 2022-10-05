A Fazenda 14: Alex Gallete threatens Bia Miranda if the young woman returns as farmer of the week: “I give it to the face”

Bia Miranda has great chances of returning as farmer of the week in the farmer’s test and there are pawns who can’t handle the possibility of seeing the granddaughter of Gretchen return to headquarters as the boss. in conversation with Tati ZaquiAlex made it clear that he will not like it at all if the young woman gets the post.

The businessman went even further and even physically threatened the content creator. “So it’s going to be her on the test, competing with two of ours. But one of ours turns into a farmer, is she sick of turning into a farmer? It’s not possible, I hit this girl in the face and I’m expelled if she comes back as a farmer“, he said, laughing.

Tati replied right away: “I don’t think she even wants to be a farmer“, he said. It is worth remembering that the current edition of The Farm 14 has received numerous criticisms due to the hate speech propagated by the participants. the own Bia Miranda he even disseminated heavy speeches to his colleagues in confinement.

The matter has gone so far that Gretchengrandmother of bia, spoke on social media and asked not to be associated with her granddaughter, as she had no part in the girl’s upbringing. “Maria Odete de Miranda’s communication and press office, Gretchen, informs that the artist does not have and has never had an active participation in the education and creation of Bia Miranda. Gretchen is not in agreement with the behavior and attitudes that the young woman has been presenting within a reality show currently on air on open TV.“, he informed.