‘A Fazenda 14’ has widespread fight and peoa seeks medical attention | TV

Peons lose the line and argue badly in the kitchen, in ‘A Fazenda 14’Playback/PlayPlus

Published 10/04/2022 21:19 | Updated 10/04/2022 21:57

Rio – The participants of ‘A Fazenda 14’ were surprised this Tuesday afternoon (4) and the production of the reality show on RecordTV had to intervene. The conflict started when Pelé Milflows complained about his colleagues in confinement, accusing the pedestrians of not being polite. The rapper claimed that some people don’t respect the moment when others try to sleep in the bedroom, which angered Lucas Santos.

“You were a brat when we were in there and you were faking it,” Lucas snapped. “It wasn’t pretending, I was sleeping!”, countered Pele. “My egg sleeping!”, replied the actor. The two continued exchanging insults and it was even left for Bia Miranda, when the rapper claimed that he would have been treated with debauchery by Gretchen’s granddaughter. “From the beginning, I don’t like you,” Pele said to the model.

Meanwhile, Deborah Albuquerque returned to exchange barbs with Deolane Bezerra to defend the artist: “This one doesn’t let Pelé talk, it cuts Pelé about 20 times”, he said. “You’re the biggest slobber of mine in here!”, retorted the lawyer at one point in the fight. A scream spread through the kitchen until the production of the rural reality sent a warning to the participants: “Attention, separate immediately”.

After the confusion, Tati Zaqui needed to seek medical attention to treat pressure problems. Ellen Cardoso, aka Strawberry Shortcake, also complained to allies that she was not doing well and was advised by Iran Malfitano to ask for help in the production if she did not improve.