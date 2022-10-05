Abandoned and pregnant, Ana is rescued by Ludovico, she marries him in the church and leaves under boos: “coup”

In Chocolate with pepper, Ana Francisca (Mariana Ximenes) will have no luck in love and will be completely devastated with Danilo (Murilo Benicio). In the next chapters, the protagonist will suffer a new humiliation and will be bathed in green paint in the middle of the prom. Believing that the idea was engineered by the good guy, the young woman will be welcomed by her faithful friend Ludovico (Ary Fontoura).

On the other hand, Ludovico will end up confessing to Ana that he is not a simple factory worker, but the owner. The millionaire will be penalized by the drama that Aninha, pregnant and humiliated, will decide to marry her to name the child she is expecting, the result of her relationship with Danilo. No way out, she will accept.

On the wedding day, Ana Francisca will enter the church of Ventura led by her uncle Margarido (Osmar Prado), with her cousins ​​Márcia (Drica Moraes) and Timóteo (Marcelo Novaes) as godparents. Jezebel (Elizabeth Savalla), for her part, will surprise her by appearing at the church in a black dress, as she will know that she will no longer inherit anything from her brother.

To make matters worse, after the end of the marriage, Ana Francisca will still have the misfortune to face one last humiliation. Led by Olga (Priscila Fantin), all the young people in town will gather around the car and boo the bride, calling her a scammer.

Danilo will also believe that she left him to hit the chest. Amid the turmoil, Celina (Samara Felippo) will be the only one to have sweet words for Ana. The girl will also give Ana a small porcelain plate that belonged to her late mother.

Written by Walcyr Carrasco, the plot is directed by Jorge Fernando and inspired by the work A Viúva Alegre, by Franz Lehár. In addition to Mariana Ximenes and Murilo Benício, the feuilleton featured Elizabeth Savalla, Priscila Fantin, Drica Moraes, Marcello Novaes, Caco Ciocler and Tarcísio Filho.