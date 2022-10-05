Abel Ferreira will apologize to reporter at press conference

Coach Abel Ferreira will apologize to reporter Gabriel Gonçalves, from Rádio Litoral News, for the rude response given at the press conference after Palmeiras’ 3-1 victory over Botafogo, this Monday (3), at Nilton Santos.

The information was disclosed by Uol and confirmed by OUR LECTURE. The Palmeirense coach justifies that he did not understand the question asked after the team was questioned having behaved well even with one less man after the red card received by Zé Rafael, in the second half. The word “expulsion”, according to people close to Abel, was also a reason for him to get tangled up with the answer.

– That’s why I’m a coach and you, journalists. If you want, go to the CBF, take the course and sit in my place – replied Abel Ferreira after the questioning.

The Palmeirense commander asked for the journalist’s phone to apologize for the words used and the above-ideal tone.

Abel was annoyed with the yellow card received by Wilton Pereira Sampaio. He understands that Luis Castro, coach of Botafogo, came to speak with the referee in a harsher tone at a certain moment of the match, but Wilton decided on the basis of the conversation.

The warning was Abel Ferreira’s third in the Brasileirão and he will be suspended for this Thursday’s (6th) match against Coritiba, at Allianz Parque. Assistant João Martins will be on the bench.

