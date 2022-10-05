Abel, from Palmeiras, claims he didn’t understand question and apologizes to reporter in call | palm trees

The irritation caused by Wilton Pereira Sampaio’s refereeing in Palmeiras’ victory over Botafogo, last Monday, was carried by coach Abel Ferreira for the press conference.

The coach gave a harsh answer to a journalist who praised him during a question about Verdão’s performance after yet another expulsion. With the bad repercussion this Tuesday, Abel called the reporter Guilherme Gonçalves and apologized.

Abel gives a “kick” at a Palmeiras press conference: “That’s why I’m a coach, and you are journalists”

In a video posted on social media, the reporter said that Abel acknowledged being rude.

With the controversy gaining strength on social networks and on debate programs, people close to the coach say that he did not understand the question well and that the reference to Zé Rafael’s expulsion made him refer to his behavior with the game’s referee.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Abel’s irritation with Wilton Pereira Sampaio started in the first half. The coach understands that he was being treated in a different way compared to Luiz Castro, also Portuguese, coach of Botafogo.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira and Wilton Pereira Sampaio in Botafogo x Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras Abel Ferreira and Wilton Pereira Sampaio in Botafogo x Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras

In the first half, the commander of the alvinegro team complained about a referee’s marking, but Wilton spoke with the Portuguese and did not show a yellow card.

Also bothered by some markings, Abel was cautioned with a yellow card after complaints in the second half of the match played in Rio de Janeiro.

Sportv team debates Abel Ferreira’s behavior; “You can’t defend it”, says Junior

At the press conference after the victory against Botafogo, the Portuguese did not want to talk about the refereeing, but he agreed with the comment that he would have received a different treatment compared to Luis Castro.

– Thank you for that remark, very well made. But in relation to the referee I have a pact and I will not speak.

The most tense moment in the interview happened when a reporter asked about the pattern and mentality maintained by Palmeiras even with fewer players, taking as an example also the game against Atlético-MG, for Libertadores, when Verdão qualified after two expulsions. .

– That’s why I’m a coach and you’re journalists. If you want to be coaches, go to CBF, take the course and sit here in my place. That’s what you have to do.

Because of the yellow card received at Engenhão, the coach will have to serve automatic suspension once again and will be absent against Coritiba.

Milton Leite, on Abel Ferreira: “There is a lot of lack of manners, much more than a bad mood”

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧