AE Cobra Rifle, Holographic Chests, Grapple Return Glove and More

Your stay in paradise just got more enjoyable. The first major update for Chapter 3: Season 4 is here, starting with the new AE Rifle, new things to unlock with your Keys, and the return of the Grappling Hook! In addition, Seasonal Superlevel Styles will also be available.

Aim for prey with the AE Cobra Rifle

It’s not easy to escape the reach of a AE Cobra Rifle. With its high rate of fire, opponents can be taken down easily if you keep your aim steady. You can find the AE Cobra Rifle on the ground, in Chests, in Supply Drops, fishing, in Loot Sharks, and in Reality Sprout Fruits!

(With the arrival of the Cobra AE Rifle, the regular AE Rifle went to the vault.)

Unlock New Opportunities

So far in Chapter 3: Season 4, you’ve used Keys to open Low Security Safes and Maximum Security Safes. Now the Holographic Chests enter the receptacle selection! Use a Key to open a Holographic Chest that contains an item you want: Holographic Chests display a holographic preview of what’s inside so you know if it’s what you need before you open it.

Have something exotic in mind? If you’re too far away from a selling Character, use two Keys to open a Exotic Holographic Chest! Holographic Exotic Chests contain an Exotic item, and, as you would expect, display a holographic preview of that item.

Grasping the Past — Return of the Grappling Glove!

Who said you can’t stay Na Vibe in paradise? THE Grapple Glove, from Chapter 3: Season 3: Na Vibe came out of the vault! How does the Glove Arpéu work?

To start swinging, fire the grappling hook against a hard surface, such as a ravine, object, or building. Its speed increases with each swing, reaching maximum speed after the third swing.

If you miss a shot and fall to the ground, you’ll have a brief period to re-fire the grappling hook and get back on your feet. This period is even longer when the player lands sliding, so don’t be afraid to combine slides with swings!

Don’t worry if your time runs out: after a short recharge, the Grappling Jacket will be ready again. When the Grappler Glove is ready again, that’s your cue to take to the air, or maybe grab something out of reach… You can also use the Grappler Glove’s hook to pull items towards you! Keep firing the grappling hook until the Grapple Glove runs out of charges.

Unlike Chapter 3: Season 3, Grappler Gloves do not stay in Grappler Glove toolboxes. This time, you’ll find them on the ground, in Chests, in Supply Drops, and in Legendary and Mythic Reality Bud fruits. Grappler Gloves will be available until the v.22.20 update.

Even More Nothing

You may have unlocked the Pickaxe Gift of Nothing of Bytes on Page 2 of the Chapter 3: Season 4 Battle Pass. As of v.22.10, everyone who has unlocked this Pickaxe (or has unlocked it) will receive the Tasks Bytes! Equip Bytes and complete these Tasks to unlock up to seven alternate Styles for the Gift of Nothing, including tenebrous claw, Sharp Ray, Sharp Thorn and more. the chrome he can be molded anyway!

Superlevel Styles from Chapter 3: Season 4

colorize yourself. Players who have reached Level 100 have unlocked bonus Styles for this Season’s Battle Pass Outfits, available in the Extra Rewards section of the Battle Pass tab. Starting October 6 at 10:00 am PDT, this Season’s Superlevel Styles will be available.

What are this Season’s Superlevel Styles? Pass Chapter 3: Season 4 Level 140 and start unlocking Styles Heavenly, Spectrum and aura for Bytes, Helena Rosa, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meowskeletal and Spider-Gwen.

Detailed Squad Communicators

An enemy has been here! Look at that loot over there! As of v.22.00, you may have identified more robust Squad Communicators. Hold the Flag button to access Squad Communicators and flag in more detail to your squad or send orders to your hired Characters.

While your companions may ignore signs like “Watch Area” or “Defend” when they are there on the other side of the map, the Characters you hire on the Island will follow your orders. Place markers for them to go somewhere, follow you, or even revive a stunned companion!

Miscellaneous Updates

Boogie-woogie Bombs have been vaulted in non-competitive and competitive playlists.

Most common Pickaxes, such as the Starched Mallets and the Offering Flail, were equipped by flying into the player’s hand. We fixed this by revamping the animation in v.22.10.

In case you missed it, we recently released a balance adjustment that affected the EvoCromo Shotguns and Burst Rifles: The availability of Floor Loot has increased. You can now find Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary versions in Chrome and Common Chests. The damage required to upgrade the EvoCromo weapon in each rarity category has greatly decreased.



Competitive Notes

Grapple Glove has not been included in competitive play lists.

In case you haven’t seen it, we’ve recently added the Guard’s Shotgun to the competitive playlists.

Major Bug Fixes