After redemption of BRL 1.2 billion, Captalys closes fund for new applications

The president of Captalys will dedicate herself exclusively to returning the capital fully to the shareholders

Two weeks ago, Captalys announced a review of the value of the assets in which Orion invests

BTG Pactual may end up intervening in Captalys, taking over the manager

After redemptions of R$ 1.2 billion, the manager Captalys informed its clients of the closing of its Orion fund for new investments. According to a statement that was distributed to customers and obtained by the broadcast, the president of Captalys, Margot Greenman, will dedicate herself exclusively to returning the capital fully to the shareholders, according to the fund’s regulations. Orion had a net worth of BRL 1.65 billion. Sought, Captalys declined to provide further details.

The problems with the fund started to become explicit two weeks ago, when Captalys announced a review in the value of the assets in which Orion invests. This price mark reached six funds out of the 27 in which the shareholders’ equity is invested. In the market, the comment was that Captalys took time to make such an adjustment and that the redemption indications at the end of September, one of the dates foreseen for investors to withdraw funds, accelerated the process.

in conversation with the broadcast in the last week of september, Greennam explained that Captalys decided to provision all credits in a smoked portfolio, that is, backed by receivables, which were overdue for more than 60 days. This would have, according to her, caused an increase in provisions of R$ 40 million. Last Friday, the market speculated that the amount would be much higher.

In addition, Captalys brought to market value several direct credits already in default granted to companies, most of them subdivision companies. Greenman said in the same interview that the company may sell some of these non-performing loans with the intention of “taking care of the shareholders’ equity”. According to Greenman, both adjustments would have led the fund to a negative return of 4.5%, the first of the fund’s 11-year history.

There are also comments circulating that BTG Pactual may end up intervening in Captalys in this process, since it holds a debenture worth R$90 million, convertible into shares. Sources even comment that BTG can take over the manager. It is worth remembering that BTG has, in any case, a company, Enforce, which specializes in the purchase and sale of “rotten” credits.

These debentures were issued to support the company in the process of listing on the stock exchange, which was scheduled for 2020 and did not happen. At the same time, the resources would be used to support the manager’s growth.

