After redemptions exceed 75% of equity, Captalys closes Orion fund for new applications

The wave of redemptions from the Captalys Orion fund led the manager to make the decision to close it down for new applications after requests reached 75% of shareholders’ equity. The fund’s closing has been in effect since yesterday (3) and there is no set deadline for reopening.

In a statement sent to the shareholders, the manager informs that the president of Captalys, the American Margot Greenman, will dedicate herself exclusively to returning the capital fully to the shareholders, after the fund recorded a drop in the value of the shares in the last week of September.

Orion is a private credit fund with several strategies, ranging from direct consumer credit to prepayment of receivables from the real estate sector.

According to Captalys, the fund is below its historical performance, but that’s not what explains the massive wave of redemptions.

Asset review

In September, Captalys announced a review of the value of some assets in which Orion invests, which were marked down to market value. Among them were loans already in default granted to companies.

In addition, there was a change in provisions for the entire portfolio.

In an interview with Broadcast last week, Greenman said that Captalys had decided to accrue credits from a smoke portfolio that were more than 60 days past due. Smoke credit, it is worth explaining, is a loan in which the company uses its future receivables as collateral.

This movement would have caused an increase in provisions of around R$ 40 million.

wave of rescues

Pursuant to Orion’s regulations, redemption requests are only accepted four times a year, at the end of each quarter.

Payment also takes six months to complete. The total value of orders cannot exceed 20% of the fund’s total equity.

However, redemption requests total BRL 1.2 billion, out of a net worth of BRL 1.65 billion.

It is worth noting that Orion is a fund restricted to professional investors