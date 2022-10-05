After Vasco, 777 Partners surprises and agrees to buy another club

One of the main investment groups linked to football, the American company 777 Partners, continues to expand the reach of its ‘power’. The group that recently bought SAF from Vasco da Gama has just bought another team.

Through social networks, the group announced the acquisition of Melbourne Victory, from Australia, which will join the list of clubs controlled by 777. In addition to Melbourne and Vasco, the group also controls Sevilla, Genoa, Red Star and Standard Liège. .

777 will make a millionaire investment in Melbourne and Vasco

According to the Australian newspaper Daily Telegraph, the group will make an initial investment of 50 million dollars (R$ 258.8 million) in Melbourne, which will become one of the richest clubs in the country.

In Vasco da Gama, the investments of the 777 will also be high, with the GE stating that R$ 700 million is expected to be invested in the Gigante da Colina in the next three years.

In fact, BRL 70 million has already been anticipated as a ‘bridge loan’, in view of the financial crisis that the Carioca club has been facing this season, with another BRL 120 million expected to be injected into the club by the end of this year. .

