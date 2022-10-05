After Years of Speculation, New Scooby-Doo Movie Reveals Velma’s Sexuality | Fun



New ‘Scooby-Doo’ movie confirms Velma is a lesbian

Published 10/05/2022 10:20

Rio – “Scooby-Doo” fans are finally able to unravel a years-old mystery. Released this Tuesday (4), the new film in the franchise, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!”, available on Amazon Prime Video, reveals that the character Velma is a lesbian. The feature shows the scientist falling in love with a woman, the character “Coco Diablo”, a costume designer with long platinum hair, head of a criminal gang.

But this isn’t really new. Some franchise product creators have already made it clear that the character is anything but straight, although it has never been so explicit. A fan profile on Twitter asked, in 2020, the screenwriter James Gunn, responsible for the script for the live-action “Scooby-Doo”, that he fulfill their dream of producing a film in which Velma was, in fact, gay.

“In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script, but the studio kept diluting and diluting, becoming ambiguous (the filmed version), then nothing (the released version), and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel),” he replied. James.

Tony Cervone, animator and producer, agreed with the screenwriter. In the same year, along with an illustration of a rainbow with Velma and Marcie and writing “PRIDE”, the producer stated that, originally, the character was always gay.

“We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans understand that. For those who don’t, I suggest you take a closer look. There’s nothing new here,” he said.