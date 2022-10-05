Against Atlético-GO, Fluminense faces its biggest “stone in the shoe” in Brazilian football | fluminense

What nothing! If there’s a team that has been a “thorn in the side” of Fluminense in recent years, it’s Atlético-GO. Precisely his next opponent on Wednesday night, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Antônio Accioly stadium. As much as the Dragon is in the runner-up and ill of the legs in this Brasileirão, the recent history of the confrontation prevents any tricolor favoritism.

In a survey carried out with data from the website “Fluzao.info” it is possible to note that, among all 124 clubs currently in the four divisions of Brazilian football (Series A, B, C and D), O Fluminense lives its biggest fast in number of games against the Dragon. It’s already five matches without knowing what it’s like to win Rubro-Negro Goianowho had five different coaches in each of these duels: Jorginho, Eduardo Souza, Eduardo Barroca, Marcelo Cabo and Vagner Mancini.

In general, Fluminense has the advantage in the confrontation with 11 wins, four draws and six defeats. However, recent history is largely favorable to Atlético-GO: in the last 10 matches, Dragão won five, drew three and lost only two.

To get an idea of ​​Fluminense’s difficulty in the duel, the last victory was only possible thanks to an own goal by defender João Victor, who defined the 1-0 at Maracanã two years ago. (see video below). Since then, there have been four tricolor defeats and a draw, including a traumatic and early elimination in the 2020 Copa do Brasil, before the round of 16.

This Wednesday, Fluminense will have one more chance to end the negative streak, or see the fast increase even more. And to try to come out victorious, Tricolor will have to break a writing on Antônio Accioly: they never even scored a point at the stadium, which was reopened in 2018 and started to host Serie A games in 2020. In the two matches he played there, he lost 2-1 and 1-0.

After Atlético-GO, the opponent that Fluminense hasn’t won in more games is Grêmio. Against Tricolor Gaúcho, which is currently in Serie B, there are four matches and four defeats (the last victory was in September 2019). And then Santos appears, which Flu has not won for three matches, with one defeat and two draws (the last triumph took place in June 2021).

Teams that are in the four divisions, but Flu never faced: 4 de Julho-PI, Ação-MT, Afogados-PE, Aimoré-RS, Altos-PI, Amazonas-AM, Anápolis-GO, Aparecidense-GO, Atlético-BA, Atlético-CE, Azuriz-PR, Bahia de Feira- BA, Brusque-SC, Caxias-RS, Ceilândia-DF, Cianorte-PR, Costa Rica-MS, Crato-CE, CSE-AL, FC Cascavel-PR, Floresta-CE, Fluminense-PI, Grêmio Anápolis-GO, Humaitá-AC, Iporá-GO, Ituano-SP, Jacuipense-BA, Juazeirense-BA, Juventude Samas-MA, Juventus-SC, Lagarto-SE, Manaus-AM, Mirassol-SP, Nova Venécia-ES, Novorizontino-SP, Oeste-SP, Operário-PR, Pacajus-CE, Pérolas Negras-RJ, Porto Velho-RO, Prospera-SC, Real Noroeste-ES, Retrô-PE, Rio Branco-AC, São Bernardo -SP, São José-RS, São Luiz-RS, São Paulo Crystal-PB, São Raimundo-RR, Sousa-PB, Tocantinópolis-TO and Train-AP.