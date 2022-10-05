Airstrike on school in northern Ethiopia leaves more than 50 dead, NGOs say | World

More than 50 people were killed in an Ethiopian air strike on a school in the separatist-controlled Tigray region in the north of the country.
The information is from humanitarian agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating in the region. According to the NGOs, the school affected was serving as a shelter for people displaced by the conflict in the region.
Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu, military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and Prime Minister Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.
Survivors of the attack told aid workers after fleeing to the city of Shire, about 25 kilometers away, that at least 50 people were killed and more than 70 were injured, an aid worker in Shire told Reuters.
The Tigray regional government’s foreign affairs office said in a statement that 65 people were killed and 70 wounded in the attack.
Children who fled the conflict in Tigray receive food in a refugee camp in Sudan; Ethiopia has been the scene of a war between government and rebel forces since November 2020 – Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
The conflict in Tigray began in November 2020, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali sent the army to oust the regional government, which had been refuting its authority for months and had attacked military bases in the region.
Since then, friction has spread to neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, and in November last year, the TPLF marched towards Addis Ababa but was repulsed by a government offensive.
In March of this year, the government declared a humanitarian truce, given the serious impacts of the conflict in Tigre. According to the UN, for example, almost 90% of people in the northern region of Ethiopia need help: according to the UN, malnutrition rates have “risen” and the situation will worsen until the October harvest.