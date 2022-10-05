Alcides and Maria leave the Pantanal and are surprised by Eugênio’s news | come around

“Let’s go, Maria, let’s take care of life, let this dust settle… One day you’ll meet him”, reassures the worker. “We’re going to have to have the courage to be happy.”

“I’ll go with you until the end of the world… From this land I don’t even want to say goodbye… If not, I won’t have the courage to go”, says Maria.

The two then depart for the shack. The same one Maria, some time ago, lived and transformed herself, after being thrown out of the house by Tenório. There, finds eugenio (Almir Sater), which also brings news.