Alcides and Maria leave the Pantanal and are surprised by Eugênio’s news | come around

“Before I… I wanted to say goodbye to my daughter”, she asks.
“Seu Zé Leôncio said no”, recalls Alcides.
“But it’s my daughter… I can’t leave without talking to her… Without meeting my grandson.”
“Let’s go, Maria, let’s take care of life, let this dust settle… One day you’ll meet him”, reassures the worker. “We’re going to have to have the courage to be happy.”
“I’ll go with you until the end of the world… From this land I don’t even want to say goodbye… If not, I won’t have the courage to go”, says Maria.
The two then depart for the shack. The same one Maria, some time ago, lived and transformed herself, after being thrown out of the house by Tenório. There, finds eugenio (Almir Sater), which also brings news.
“I couldn’t choose a better trip to be my last”, he will say, when he sees his old friend.
“Last?” she asks in shock.
“I’m already carrying more nostalgia than a passenger”, replies the chalaneiro.
“And what are you going to do with this life?”, she asks.
“Your Zé Leôncio made me a proposal, which I am seriously considering accepting…”
