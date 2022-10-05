Alec Baldwin reaches agreement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, who died while filming ‘Rust’ | Movie theater

Actor Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the set of “Rust” in 2021, have reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit brought against the actor and others, according to a statement released by Baldwin’s attorney. The information is from the Deadline portal.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Hutchins, 42, was killed while filming outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the stage gun Alec Baldwin was holding fired live ammunition at the director. Director Joel Souza was also hit by the bullet and survived.

Halyna’s family filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the film’s production, alleging a series of violations of industry standards. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, will executive produce the film and receive a cut of the proceeds, the statement said.

‘Rust’: movie tells story of boy and grandfather on the run after accidental death accusation

Gunman on set says he ruined career moments after director’s death

According to Deadline, the filming of the film is scheduled to return in January 2023, with all the original cast.

Halyna Hutchins posted a video in which she talked about working on ‘Rust’

“We have reached an agreement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of ‘Rust’, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of this agreement, our case will be dismissed. Rust’, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all of the original lead actors on board in January 2023,” Hutchins said in a statement.

“I have no interest in getting involved in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or to Mr. Baldwin). We all believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to honor Halyna’s final work,” he added.

Halyna Hutchins: who was the director killed by Alec Baldwin on set

“During this difficult process, everyone has maintained a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation,” said Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas, also in a statement.

Joel Souza, director of the feature, and who was also injured in the accident, should return to the film.

“In my own attempts at healing, any decision to come back to finish directing the film would only make sense to me if it were made with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. While certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. All my efforts on this film will be dedicated to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It’s a privilege to see this on her behalf,” Souza said in the statement.