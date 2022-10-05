Alex, Rosiane and Tiago compete in the Farmer’s Race this Wednesday (5) – A Fazenda 14









With so much bullshit throughout the day, the formation of the third Roça could not be different in The Farm 14! The dynamics put Alex Gallete, Deborah Albuquerque, Rosiane Pinheiro and Tiago Ramos on the dreaded stools. However, one of the pawns can still be saved, if he wins the Farmer’s Trial this Wednesday (5) and conquers the long-awaited hat.

Starting the formation of the Roça, Iran Malfitano, two-time champion of the Trial of Fire, opened the Lampião do Poder. He chose to keep the Black Flame and gave the Green Flame to André Marinho.



Farmer Vini pointed Alex straight to the hot seat and the two had a new clash during the moment. In sequence, André had the opportunity to exchange a Baia pawn by one of the headquarters on account of power. The singer took out Bárbara Borges and put Deborah in her place.

The votes of the pawns were concentrated between Shayan and Tiago, but what defined who would sit on the second stool was the power of Iran. The actor chose to vote with a weight of two instead of winning R$ 5 thousand, if he was absent from Roça’s lineup.. He justified his decision and chose James.

In the pull of the Bay, the football player chose Deborah to take third place in the hot seat.

Finally, Rosiane Pinheiro was left once again at Resta Um and secured the last spot. The dancer vetoed Deborah from the Farmer’s Trialand will compete with Alex and Tiago for the redneck crown on Wednesday night (5).



