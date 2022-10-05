ALEX TEIXEIRA DECIDES AND VASCO WINS THE WORKER TURNED OUT OF HOME: 3 TO 2

Vasco ended the sequence of defeats in Series B. Cruzmaltinos beat Operário-PR by 3 to 2, this Tuesday, in Ponta Grossa. With the result, the Cariocas reached 52 points and are still in the G4. The people of Paraná, with 32, are still in the relegation zone.

Operário-PR was better in the first half and opened the scoring with Reina. In the final stage, Vasco drew with Bruno Tubarão. However, the owners of the house returned to the front, with Paulo Victor. In the final minutes, the Cariocas managed to turn it around, with two goals from Alex Teixeira.

In the next round, Vasco will face Novorizontino, this Saturday, in São Januário. Operário-PR will face Chapecoense, on the same day, at Arena Condá.

THE GAME

The match started with both teams looking for the attack, but without causing danger to the opponent. But in the first chance, Operário opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Felipe Garcia crossed for Reina to just push it into the net.

The setback made Vasco advance with more intensity. Cruzmaltinos almost tied next, with Raniel. However, this was the only dangerous move by the visitors, who made a lot of mistakes.

The Worker was able to reach the attack with ease, taking advantage of Vasco’s mistakes. The hosts almost widened in the 38th minute. After a corner kick, Giovani Pavani kicked, Thiago Rodrigues rebounded and Figueiredo appeared to save the Cariocas.

In the final minutes, Vasco still tried to put pressure on. Once again, the Cruzmaltinos abused their mistakes and didn’t even finish. Thus, the Operário maintained the advantage until the interval.

In the second half, the Cariocas returned with a more offensive stance and almost drew level after four minutes. Andrey took a risk from the edge of the area and forced goalkeeper Simão to make a good save. The Operário’s answer came next, with Fernando Neto. Thiago Rodrigues made the save without difficulty.

Even without quality, Vasco started to scare again with a kick from Eguinaldo, who stopped in great defense of Simão. But in the corner kick, Bruno Tubarão got the rebound and hit a beautiful kick to equalize, in the 18th minute.

The goal cheered up the Cruzmaltinos, who almost turned around right away. Alex Teixeira entered the area and played for Bruno Tubarão. However, this time, the attacker missed the lavo and sent it through the bottom line. The Worker responded with a free kick. Thiago Rodrigues shared with the striker and saw Danilo Boza save the cariocas on the line.

From then on, the Worker came to dominate the game. With so much insistence, the hosts scored the second, in the 29th minute. Thiago Rodrigues didn’t make the defense and spread forward. The ball arrived at Paulo Victor, who kicked it in the corner.

Only after the new setback, Vasco returned to advance. Cruzmaltinos managed to reach the goal in the 43rd minute, when Alex Teixeira took advantage of the cross and sent it to the net. Then, at 49, again Alex Teixeira received a pass from Gabriel Pec and scored the third to give the victory to the Cariocas.

DATASHEET

WORKER-PR 2 X 3 VASCO-RJ

Location: Germano Kruger Stadium, in Ponta Grossa (PR)



Date: October 4, 2022 (Tuesday)



Time: 7 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)



Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lúcio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)



VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP/VAR-Fifa)

Yellow cards: Simão (Operário-PR); Alex Teixeira, Bruno Tubarão and Léo Matos (Vasco)

GOALS

OPERÁRIO-PR: Reina, at 14min of the first half; Paulo Victor, at 29min of the second half



VASCO: Bruno Tubarão, at 18min of the second half; Alex Teixeira, at 43 and 49min of the second half

OPERÁRIO-PR: Simão, Arnaldo, Dirceu, Reniê and Fabiano; Ricardinho (Rafael Chorão), Fernando Neto, Giovanni Pavani (Jnior Brandão) and Reina (Pablo); Paulo Victor (Lucas Mendes) and Felipe Garcia



Coach: Matheus Costa

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos (Bruno Tubarão), Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Zé Gabriel (Marlon Gomes), Andrey Santos and Nenê (Alex Teixeira); Figueiredo, Raniel (Erick) and Eguinaldo (Gabriel Pec)



Coach: Jorge

VIDEO

GALLERY

STATISTICS

2022 NETVASCO TROPHY

Col. Name Average Col. in the year Average in the year 1st Alex Teixeira 8.40 23rd 4.06 2nd Bruno Tubarão 6.92 * 3.55 3rd Marlon Gomes 6.24 4th 5.76 4th Figueiredo 5.61 10th 5.17 5th Andrey Santos 5.46 2nd 6.14 6th Eguinaldo 5.06 7th 5.46 7th jorginho 4.32 * 4.08 8th Gabriel Dias 4.06 13th 4.79 9th Erick 3.82 29th 3.26 10th Anderson Conceição 3.42 6th 5.47 11th Danilo Boza 3.36 24th 4.03 12th Leo Matos 3.13 20th 4.21 13th baby 2.68 8th 5.35 14th edimar 2.53 25th 4.02 15th Thiago Rodrigues 2.35 1st 6.45 16th raniel 1.81 18th 4.43 17th Zé Gabriel 1.53 26th 4.01

* = unranked (less than 10 games) | Total votes: 629 | Ranking 2022

Source: Gazeta Esportiva (text, file), ge (video), Twitter Acerj (statistics), Vasco’s official Flickr (photos)