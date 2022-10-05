Ana Paula Arósio made a fortune and her mother accused her of contempt

Ana Paula Arósio earns millions with commercials, but does not value her family

Away from the small screen since 2010, when she gave up participating in the soap opera “Insensato Coração”, many wonder what was the whereabouts of the great actress Ana Paula Arósio. Many don’t know, but the light-eyed muse currently lives a peaceful life with her husband in the United Kingdom.

However, anyone who thinks that Arósio disappeared once and for all from the world of spotlight is wrong. The muse recently made a big splash when she appeared, after years, in front of a TV commercial.

The information comes from columnist Keila Jimenez, from R7, and according to her, Ana Paula Arósio earned around R$ 8 million reais. this for to star in a commercial for Banco Santander that was shown in the break of Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo.

Upon entering the scene in the commercial, the famous shoots: ” Hi guys, I’m back.” Then the muse introduces the new bench. “Well, now I’m going back because I got used to civilization. I’m going back to my sabbatical in Shangrilá”, she concludes.

It is worth noting that in addition to Ana Paula Arósio, the commercial also features big names such as: Samantha Schmutz and Robson Nunes, who present Ana Paula as “Brazil’s baby”.

BBB participant had supernatural warning and heard sister’s voice in the house; she had just died Globo actress had part of her hand amputated and disappeared from TV after dozens of soap operas; she lives in the countryside Ludmilla’s wife was sincere when she threw in the can about the singer traveling alone: ​​”Each one has her life”

Repercussion after appearance of the actress

The appearance of actress Ana Paula Arósio in the TV commercial brought to light a story that few know. Recently, the actress’s mother exposed that she suffers from her daughter’s contempt and that, even, Arósio ignores her for 10 years and did not go to her late father’s funeral.

Claudete Arósio, mother of the actress, in conversation with the General Balance of Reinaldo Gottino at Record, was asked about the relationship with her daughter. At the time, she vented and stated that she has not seen the actress for over 10 years, but that she did not want to talk about it anymore, as she would know that she would get hurt again.

And the story gets even worse. Ana Paula Arósio refused to come to her father’s wake in 2015 and ended up, in a way, abandoning the matriarch in a nursing home for the elderly.

Even when the famous was in Brazil for the recording of the commercial, she didn’t even pay a visit to her own mother.