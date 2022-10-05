Analysis: Grêmio “stifles” the CSA at the beginning, sets the game in 20min and climbs one more step to access | Guild

Just over 19 minutes were played in the Arena when Grêmio was already beating CSA 2-0, for the 33rd round of Serie B. -leadership, with 56 points, now three more than Bahia. The climb towards Serie A had one more step overcome.

read more

+ Renato postpones access accounts: “After Londrina”

+ See the scores of Grêmio players in the victory

The impetus shown by Grêmio at home is nothing new in this Series B. So much so that it was the fourth consecutive victory at the Arena, which coincides with the departure of coach Roger Machado. In 17 games as home team, the gaucho team reached the 13th triumph and reached 80.4% of success.

Faced with a missing CSA and fighting relegation, Renato selected Lucas Leiva again forward, close to Diego Souza. He got it right again. The shirt number 15 had already played like this against Sport, when he scored his first goal on his return to the club. This Tuesday, he rocked the net again.

1 of 1 Coach Renato Portaluppi and Grêmio players applaud the crowd at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Coach Renato Portaluppi and Grêmio players applaud the crowd at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

This time, Lucas headed in Edilson’s cross just 13 minutes into the game with a rehearsed free kick. The now midfielder still had other chances to extend the top scorer moment, also in aerial ball throws.

Shortly after, at 19, the side of the play was reversed, but it ended in the same way. On the left, Diogo Barbosa received and crossed the head of Diego Souza, who sent the second Grêmio goal to the nets and away the fast of six matches without scoring. Six minutes separate the final moves of the game.

The left-back, it is worth noting, returned from suspension as a starter, even with Nicolas recovered and available. Even when the team’s assist leader of the season entered, in the final stretch of the match, Diogo remained on the field, with shirt 30 provisionally more advanced.

Three minutes after the second goal, Grêmio almost extended it, in a table between Biel and Diego Souza that ended with the attacker’s submission for goalkeeper Marcelo Carné’s defense. After that, the team seemed to manage the game more, even though Renato denied it, but without so many chances until the end.

“Series B is coming to an end”, celebrates Quetelin | The Voice of the Crowd

We trained the day before to suffocate the opponent in their field and we did it well, especially in the first 25, 30 minutes, when we got both goals. Then we didn’t manage, we continued to take care of the game, we had defensive care and many opportunities. — Renato Portaluppi

Although the Grêmio commander reports the idea of ​​game-by-game thinking, he admitted an important step taken by the team in pursuit of the goal of access. When they entered the field, Grêmio had five points more than Sampaio Corrêa, then fifth. With the victory, they are now seven ahead of Sport, which took the first position below the G-4.

This Wednesday, at the end of the round, Ituano can resume fifth position. For that, however, he needs to beat the already champion Cruzeiro, in Mineirão. In the next commitment, Grêmio can “eliminate” Londrina from the direct dispute, if they win the rival in Paraná.

— We don’t have to leave it for the last two or three rounds, we have to define the rise to Serie A soon. The biggest proof of this is the opponents that are coming after. Each round is a decision for the opponents, but for Grêmio as well,” said Renato.

After adding another positive result at home, Grêmio reached a 97.7% chance of access, according to the UFMG Department of Mathematics. The first opportunity to definitively guarantee a return to the first division, by points, is against Bahia, in two rounds, depending on parallel results.

For that, however, Grêmio will have to end the negative sequence as a visitor before. The team has not won far from Porto Alegre for four games, with four defeats in the period. The chance against Londrina will be on Saturday, at 16:30, at Estádio do Café, for the 34th round of Série B.