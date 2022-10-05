Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of abuse on private jet

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of abuse on private jet

Jolie and Pitt in a 2009 photo

Credit, Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has filed an accusation in the United States that her ex-husband Brad Pitt would have attacked her and their children during a private plane flight, prompting her to file for divorce.

In a lawsuit over a French winery they bought when they were together, Jolie says Pitt grabbed her by the head and attacked two of her children on the 2016 trip.

She claims that Pitt was drunk, verbally abused her and threw alcohol on her family during the flight from France to Los Angeles.

He denies the charges. And a source close to the actor told the BBC that Jolie’s claims were false.

