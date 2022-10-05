Apple will be forced to use USB-C on the iPhone, decides Europe

This Tuesday (4th), the European Parliament passed the regulation that determines the USB-C port as standard in electronic devices. The measure should have more impact on Apple and the iPhone, which uses the proprietary Lightning standard and which to be replaced by the end of 2024.

The measure initially affects all smartphones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union (EU). In 2026, it will also be extended to notebooks. In an official statement, the bloc revealed that there were 602 votes in favor of the law, 13 against and 8 abstentions.

The proposal provides for “reduce electronic waste and empower consumers to make more sustainable choices”, as the USB-C standard, considered mandatory from the stipulated dates, aims to ensure that users do not need to change equipment when leaving a platform to the other. The new law covers devices of the type:

Apple is expected to replace the Lightning input with the USB-C standard in Europe from 2024.

The proposal aims for all these devices, with a power of up to 100 Watts, to have the same charging speed.

Will Apple switch to USB-C?

On previous occasions, Apple has already been against the replacement of its Lightning standard for USB-C, citing that this could create a new wave of e-waste. The EU estimates that the move will save “up to €250 million a year in unnecessary charger purchases”, and that currently around 11,000 tonnes of e-waste are generated annually by discarded chargers.

Alex Agius Saliba, rapporteur for the European Parliament, said the new rules had been studied for more than ten years, “but we can finally leave the current plethora of chargers in the past”. Rumor has it that Apple will already make the change next year, with the launch of the iPhone 15, but it’s not yet clear how the company should follow through with the change.

The new law must also be formally approved by the Local Council before being published in the EU Official Journal. The new rules must enter into force 20 days after publication, but do not extend to “products placed on the market before the date of application”.