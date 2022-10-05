Arena updates audience projection for Grêmio x CSA

Immortal Tricolor will have another home match in Serie B, one of the last three in the competition. The last opponent was Sport and the match ended with a 3-0 victory for Grêmio. Now, in the duel between Grêmio x CSA, Tricolor is going in search of the three points they let slip in the last game.

How to watch LIVE Grêmio x CSA for Série B

Details of the duel between Grêmio x CSA

To remain solid in the search for access back to Serie A, the team from Rio Grande do Sul needs to win and compensate for the bad results obtained in fundamental matches. In the first round match, a 1-1 draw at the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió.

The score needed for the team from Rio Grande do Sul to guarantee its return to the elite of Brazilian football is 57 points. Therefore, a victory against CSA and a draw in the next round already guarantee the Grêmio classification. The public projection for this Tuesday (4) at the Arena do Grêmio is 14 thousand fans, a number much smaller than the number present in direct games, such as against Cruzeiro and Vasco da Gama.

What was the biggest audience at the Arena in 2022?

The Grêmio team reached an important mark in the match against Cruzeiro, for the 25th round, which took place on August 21. It was the largest audience in stadiums in Rio Grande do Sul until the season, with 51,618 fans attending the Grêmio stadium. Until then, the two other biggest audiences had been in the final of Gauchão, against Ypiranga de Erechim, and against Ponte Preta, for the return of Série B.