Argentine tracker arrives at the local market and comes here

The Chevrolet Tracker made in Rosario, the former capital of Argentina, now reaches the local market with very high prices compared to the product sold in Brazil, which will receive most of the production of the compact SUV.

Made in the Alvear complex, district of the Paraná River metropolis, the Tracker comes to Argentines in the LT manual, LT automatic, LTZ automatic and Premier automatic versions, all equipped with a CSS Prime 1.2 Turbo engine with 133 horsepower and 21.4 kgfm.

With a six-speed automatic transmission, the Argentine Tracker differs from the Brazilian one, made in São Caetano do Sul, as it has a five-speed manual gearbox and not six, as here.

In the manual LT version, the local price is 4,587,900 pesos or R$159,883 in direct conversion, while the automatic version costs 4,738,900 pesos, giving R$165,146.

The LTZ, on the other hand, has a suggested price of 4,901,900 pesos or R$170,826, these prices being quite understandable, taking into account what is practiced here, but the Premier version is a guess: 7,509,900 pesos or R$ 261,712, a Tracker RS ​​price with the right to hybrid propulsion, if GM bet on it, of course…

With most of the production being sent to Brazil, the Tracker will not have more regional cadence due to chip limitations, otherwise, it will be able to reach higher flights, especially in relation to national competitors.

A sure bet from GM from the beginning, the current Tracker now justifies the production of the 1.2 Turbo engine, which only served the Premier version in Brazil, now getting the entire Argentine range with a propeller made in Joinville-SC.

After this maneuver by GM, which promotes commercial balance between operations in Brazil and Argentina, not delaying the production of the Cruze with its hatch and sedan bodies, thus maintaining the question of what will come after them. Candidates in China exist, but so far GM doesn’t point in either direction.