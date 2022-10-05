Armínio Fraga, former BC president during the FHC administration, says he will vote for Lula

Former Central Bank (BC) president Armínio Fraga announced, this Tuesday (4), in an interview with Estadão Broadcast, that he will support the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of elections to the Planalto Palace. The PT will face President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is running for reelection.

Arminio commanded the BC between 1999 and 2002, during the second term of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), after the departure of Gustavo Franco. His successor in the presidency of the BC, in turn, was Henrique Meirelles, starting in 2003, already in the Lula government – ​​and who declared his support for PT before the first round.

“I will declare support for Lula. I thought about canceling it to indicate little confidence in the two finalists, thinking about the opportunities wasted by the PT in power. But I don’t see a sufficient margin and, as I said, the risks have increased”, Arminio justified.

According to the former president of the BC, a new term of Bolsonaro would bring risks to the proper functioning of the country’s institutions and, ultimately, to the very “quality of democracy” in Brazil.

Arminio, who defines himself as “very critical of the current government”, also stated that an eventual Lula government must face serious difficulties in Parliament. “With more power in Congress, my concerns increased even more. In case of a Lula victory, it will be difficult to govern”, he projects.