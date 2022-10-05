Armnio Fraga reveals he will vote for Lula and meeting with PT members

President of the Central Bank from 1999 to 2003, during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Armnio Fraga declared his vote for Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) (photo: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes)

The election on Sunday (2/10) of senators and deputies with a right-wing profile, which left Congress more conservative and aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was the trigger for economist Armnio Fraga to publicly declare, this Tuesday ( 4/10), his vote for Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the presidential election.

“The most important thing for Brazil today is to improve policy, guaranteeing the most basic thing, democracy,” he said in an interview. Folha de S.Pauloby phone.

In addition to confirming his position –anticipated by the newspaper The State of São Paulo— the former president of the Central Bank stated that he accepted an invitation to speak with members of the PT.

“There is a lot of space to think about priorities for Brazil. But the situation we are experiencing today goes far beyond the discussion of techno-critical issues, such as what would be the best sequence for approving reforms or the exact design of the tax system,” he says.

Fraga did not answer directly about whether he would accept an invitation to be a minister: “I was not approached, I was not invited and I believe I will not be”.

With a discreet profile, the economist little used to the spotlight. However, concerned with the anti-democratic stance of the current government, he began to make public statements in defense of the institutions.

In August, in an unprecedented attitude, he spoke at the event held by the Law School of Largo So Francisco, at USP (University of So Paulo), at which a manifesto of support for democracy was launched.

QUESTION – Why open the vote to Lula?

ARMNIO FRAGA – I already had an announced inclination to vote for the PT if I considered it necessary. J was my intention. Assessing the result of the first round, which formed a right-wing, conservative Congress, largely in favor of the current government, my decision in this direction was strengthened.

Did you talk to anyone from PT before making the decision?

AF – No, it was a solo initiative. I didn’t talk to anyone.

Mr. was contacted by PT to talk?

AF – I was approached to exchange ideas, which I think is healthy. I will talk. I accepted.

what mr. Will you defend in these conversations?

AF – Issues such as arranging the inspector are important and demand attention. There is a large space to think about priorities for Brazil.

But the situation we are experiencing today goes far beyond the discussion of technocritical issues, such as what would be the best sequence for approving reforms or the exact design of the tax system.

The most important thing for Brazil today is to improve policy, ensuring the most basic, democracy, transparency in decision-making in the economic sphere, to go deep into diagnoses and make proposals.

We need to restore calm to the country, an environment that allows us to broaden horizons and take care of Brazil’s development.

if mr. would you accept if he were invited to be Minister of Economy?

AF – I was not probed, I was not invited and I believe I will not be.