Asteroid That Extinct Dinosaurs Also Caused Global Tsunami







The impact of the asteroid Chicxulub destroyed not only the dinosaurs, but also 75% of the plant and animal life on the planet. Photo: Elias / Pixabay

It was 66 million years ago that a asteroid the size of an entire city collided with the Earthending the lives of dinosaurs. But a study led by the University of Michigan and published this Tuesday (4) in the American Geophysical Union Advances found that the impact was also responsible for generating a tsunami up to 4.5 km high across the planet.

14 km wide, the asteroid left an impact crater on the ocean floor, about 100 km off the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. The study authors calculated that the initial impact energy was up to 30,000 times greater than the energy in the tsunami caused by the Indian Ocean earthquake in December 2004, which killed more than 230,000 people.

The idea is that, upon hitting Earth, the asteroid generated a series of cataclysmic events. Global temperatures have changed; there were clouds of aerosol, soot, and dust in the air; and forest fires were also caused by burning materials.

The impact destroyed not only dinosaurs, but also 75% of the planet’s plant and animal life. In 48 hours, it went around the world, and it was much stronger than the tsunamis we know, generated by earthquakes.

In addition, it was powerful enough to generate waves over 1 km high and scour the ocean floor thousands of kilometers from where the asteroid fell. “This tsunami was strong enough to disturb and erode sediments in ocean basins on the other side of the globe, leaving a gap in the sedimentary records or a mess of older sediments,” explains Molly Range, lead author of the research.

To arrive at these results, the researchers studied 120 ocean sediment cores from around the world. The study was the first global simulation of the tsunami caused by the Chicxulub impact to be published in a scientific journal.

Tsunami progression





To arrive at these results, the researchers studied 120 ocean sediments from around the world. Photo: Silas Baisch / Unsplash

Study co-author and associate professor at Purdue University, Brandon Johnson, used a computer program called a hydrocode to simulate the first ten minutes of Chicxulub. The asteroid’s size and speed, estimated at 43,200 kilometers per hour, were also considered.

Less than three minutes after the impact, according to the simulation, rocks, sediment and other debris pushed a wall of water away from the impact, generating a 4.5 km high wave.

Ten minutes after impact, a ring-shaped wave, which started from a point located 220 kilometers from the collision, with about 1.6 km, began to travel across the ocean in all directions.

An hour later, the tsunami had already reached beyond the Gulf of Mexico into the North Atlantic Ocean. Four hours after impact, the waves passed through the Central American Sea and entered the Pacific Ocean.

In 24 hours, the waves have already reached the Indian Ocean from both sides, after traveling through the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. And within 48 hours, huge tsunami waves hit most of the Earth.

Main impact regions

The simulations also showed that the tsunami radiated mainly to the North Atlantic Ocean, the Central American Sea, and the South Pacific Ocean, where the speed exceeded 643 km/h, which can blow sediments inside the ocean.





The tsunami radiated mainly to the North Atlantic Ocean, the Central American Sea, and the South Pacific Ocean. Photo: Hans / Pixabay

On the other hand, the South Atlantic, the North Pacific, the Indian Ocean and the region that is now the Mediterranean recorded smaller submarine currents. In fact, there were more intact sediments in the areas that received smaller tsunami currents, while sediment gaps existed in the most affected places.

“We found corroboration in the geological record of the predicted maximum impact areas in the open ocean,” said University of Michigan professor and physical oceanographer Brian Arbic. “The geological evidence definitely strengthens the role,” he added.

He said future research could calculate the extent of global flooding after the impact and the extent to which the tsunami’s effects could be felt.

