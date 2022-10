An article published on Tuesday (4) in the scientific journal AGU Advances describes the study conducted by US researchers who found that the impact of the asteroid Chicxulub, which killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, caused a tsunami with waves up to 1.6 km high, which spread over half the planet.

The impact of the asteroid Chicxulub with the Earth caused a tsunami with waves up to 1.6 km high, in an event that ended the dinosaurs and 75% of life on the planet. Image: Elenarts – Shutterstock

They found evidence of this monumental tsunami by analyzing cores from more than 100 locations around the world and creating computer models of the monster waves after the space rock impact on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

“The tsunami was strong enough to disturb and erode sediments in ocean basins halfway around the world,” said the paper’s lead author, Molly Range, who led the study for her master’s thesis in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. Environment of the University of Michigan, USA.

Based on previous findings, his team modeled the impact of the 14 km diameter asteroid that would have been traveling at 43,500 km/h, 35 times the speed of sound, when it hit Earth.

After the collision, many life forms disappeared. Not only did non-avian dinosaurs go extinct (only birds, which are considered living dinosaurs, survive today), but about three-quarters of all plant and animal species were decimated by raging fires that cooked them alive and pulverized rocks rich in sulfur, causing lethal acid rain and prolonged global cooling.

Tsunami disturbance at sea surface height (in meters) four hours after the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs. Image: Range et al. in AGU Advances, 2022

To understand the resulting tsunami, Molly and her team studied Earth’s geology, successfully analyzing 120 “boundary sections”, marine sediments established just before and shortly after the mass extinction event that marked the end of the Cretaceous period. “These boundary sections coincided with the model simulations of wave height and path,” the researcher said in an interview with the website. live science.

According to the study, the initial energy of the impact tsunami was up to 30,000 times greater than the energy released by the tsunami formed in the Indian Ocean in December 2004, which killed more than 230,000 people.

Also according to the simulation, as soon as the asteroid hit Earth, it created a 100 km wide crater and formed a dense cloud of dust and soot in the atmosphere. Just 2.5 minutes after impact, a curtain of ejecta pushed a “wall” of water, quickly generating a 4.5 km high wave, which collapsed as the ejecta plummeted back to the surface.

After about 10 minutes, a 1.6 km high wave about 220 km from the impact site swept across the watershed in all directions. An hour after impact, the tsunami left the Gulf of Mexico and rushed into the North Atlantic. After four hours, he crossed the Central American Sea – a passage that separated North and South America at the time – towards the Pacific.

Tsunami disturbance at sea surface height (in meters) 24 hours after the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs. Image: Range et al. in AGU Advances, 2022

According to the study, one day after the asteroid’s collision, the waves traveled across most of the Pacific and Atlantic, entering the Indian Ocean from both sides and touching most of the globe’s coast 48 hours after impact.

The water moved so quickly that it probably exceeded 600 m/h, a speed capable of eating away at the fine sediments on the seafloor.

Other regions escaped the tsunami’s power, such as the South Atlantic, North Pacific, Indian Ocean and what is now the Mediterranean Sea, according to the team. Their computer simulations showed that wave speeds in these areas were below the threshold of 640 m/h.

The team found outcrops – or exposed rock deposits – from the impact event to the northern and southern islands of New Zealand, at a distance of more than 12,000 km from the Chicxulub crater.

Scientists thought these outcrops were from local tectonic activity, but due to their age and location in the modeled tsunami path, the authors of this study included them in the effects of the asteroid’s horse waves. “We feel that these deposits are registering the effects of the impact tsunami, and this is perhaps the most revealing confirmation of the global importance of this event,” Molly said.

Although the models did not assess coastal flooding, they did reveal that open ocean waves in the Gulf of Mexico would have exceeded 100 meters, reaching heights of more than 10 meters as the tsunami approached coastal regions of the North Atlantic and parts of the coast of the Pacific of South America.

“Depending on shoreline geometry and advancing waves, most coastal regions would be inundated and eroded to some degree,” the authors said in the study, according to which any historically documented tsunami “blanches” in comparison to such a global impact.

