Athletico vs Fortaleza: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

O Drilling comes from a 2-0 victory against the lantern Juventude, and ended a three-game fast in the Brasileirão. The Atletico team is in sixth place, with 47 points, is guaranteed in the G-6 this round and can still enter the G-4. Inside Baixada, Athletico defends an unbeaten run of 13 games for the Brasileirão, with eight wins and five draws.

O Pici lion have a good time. Fortaleza has a great campaign in the return, escaped the relegation zone and climbed the table to 9th position. Vojvoda’s team has 37 points and in 29 matches, they have won 10 games, drawn seven times and been defeated 12 times.

Athletico – Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

The red-black coach has the casualties of defender Pedro Henrique and striker Vitor Roque suspended. Matheus Felipe, who served suspension, is again an option.

The steering wheel Alex Santana is also available after being absent in the last round. He tries a spot in the middle. Recovered from injury, left-back Abner Vinícius should start on the bench.

Likely team: Benedict; Orejuela (Khellven), Thiago Heleno, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Erick (Hugo Moura), Fernandinho and David Terans; Canobbio, Vitinho and Pablo.

Embezzlement: Pedro Henrique and Vitor Roque (suspended); Abner, Julimar, Reinaldo and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

hanging: Felipão, Thiago Heleno, Hugo Moura, Matheus Fernandes, Léo Cittadini, Vitor Bueno and Pablo.

Fortaleza – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Fortaleza comes from three games without defeat, being a draw with Juventude, and victories over Flamengo and Goiás. The novelty for the departure is Lucas Lima, who traveled to meet the delegation. Juninho Capixaba fulfills suspension and is out of the match. Valentim Depietri recovers from his injury and remains in the medical department.

probable team: Fernando Miguel; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi, Brítez; Sasha, Caio Alexandre, Zé Welison; Moisés, Galhardo and Pedro Rocha.

embezzlement: Juninho Capixaba (suspended), Valentim Depietri (injured).

hanging: Fernando Miguel, Marcelo Boeck, Titi, Ceballos, Ronald, Lucas Sasha, Matheus Vargas and Romarinho.

