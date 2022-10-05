Atlético-GO x Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

After the defeat against Atlético-MG, Fluminense returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship against another Atlético, Goianiense, on Wednesday night, to keep alive the dream of being champion of the competition again. The ball rolls at Antônio Accioly at 7pm, for the 30th round.

With 51 points, Tricolor occupies the third position of the Brasileirão, 12 of the leader Palmeiras. Inter are in second, with 53. The opponent is in an extremely delicate situation. It is second to last, with 25, and is desperately fighting relegation.

For the match, the coach of the Flu, Fernando Diniz, counts on the return of Nino. The defender has recovered from the pain in his left thigh that took him out of the game against Galo in the last round. On the other hand, he loses Samuel Xavier and Manoel, by suspension. Substitutes tend to be Calegari and Felipe Melo, respectively.

In the Goiânia team, coach Eduardo Souza will not have defender Wellington Rato suspended. Shaylon must take the place.

Check out all the information about the game soon:

ATLÉTICO-GO X FLUMINENSE

Place: Antonio Accioly, Goiania (GO)

Date/time: 10/05/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS), assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere

Atlético-GO: Renan, Dudu, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal and Arthur Henrique; Willian Maranhão, Baralhas and Shaylon (Jorginho); Airton, Churin and Luiz Fernando. Technician: Eduardo Souza.

Embezzlement: Wellington Mouse, suspended.

hanging: Renan, Hayner, Jefferson, Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas, Churín, Shaylon and Ricardinho.

Fluminense: Fábio, Calegari, Nino, Felipe Melo and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli, Ganso and Nathan (Matheus Martins); Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Manoel and Samuel Xavier, suspended.

hanging: Fábio, David Braz, David Duarte, Wellington, Felipe Melo, Yago Felipe, Nathan, Willian Bigode and Jhon Arias.