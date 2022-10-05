Atlético-GO x Fluminense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Atlético-GO and Fluminense face each other this Wednesday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia. The game is valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship and the ge accompanies in Real Time, with exclusive videos ( click here and follow ).

Although it is in the relegation zone, Dragão was encouraged by the victory over Avaí away from home and is trying to pack in the final stretch. The team from Goiás is the penultimate, with 25 points, and has six points less than Ceará, the first team outside the Z-4. The goal is to win this Wednesday to get closer to direct competitors.

Fluminense, on the other hand, lost momentum and the vice-leadership after being defeated by Atlético-MG at Mineirão. With 51 points, Tricolor is in third place and needs to add a point in Goiânia so as not to risk losing another position in the round. For those who were the best visitors in Brazil until July, the team has not won outside Rio since 1-0 over Fortaleza in Castelão for the Copa do Brasil.

Retrospect: Fluminense has the advantage in the history of the match, with 11 tricolor victories, six triumphs for Atlético-GO and four draws. However, the Dragon hasn’t lost to the Flu for five games.

Streaming: SporTV and Premiere, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Carlos Eduardo Lino and Grafite.

Atlético-GO – coach: Eduardo Souza

The Dragon should have only one change: Shaylon in the vacancy of Wellington Rato, suspended. Jorginho is also an option, but he runs out.

Likely lineup: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal and Arthur Henrique; Willian Maranhão, Baralhas and Shaylon (Jorginho); Airton, Churin and Luiz Fernando

Who is out: Wellington Rato is suspended for his third yellow card.

Wellington Rato is suspended for his third yellow card. hanging: Renan, Hayner, Jefferson, Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas, Churín, Shaylon and Ricardinho.

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

After missing the team in the last round, due to pain in his left thigh, Nino is back. Without Samuel Xavier and Manoel, suspended, Calegari and Felipe Melo appear as favorites for the vacancies. Another possible change could happen at the front, with Nathan replacing Matheus Martins.

Likely lineup: Fábio, Calegari, Nino, Felipe Melo and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli, Ganso and Nathan (Matheus Martins); Arias and Cano.

Who is out: Manoel (suspended), Samuel Xavier (suspended), Luan Freitas (right knee) and Matheus Ferraz (right knee)

Manoel (suspended), Samuel Xavier (suspended), Luan Freitas (right knee) and Matheus Ferraz (right knee) hanging: Fábio, David Braz, David Duarte, Wellington, Felipe Melo, Yago Felipe, Nathan, Willian Bigode and Arias.

