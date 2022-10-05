Atltico visits Santos and tries to score 2 straight wins in the Brazilian

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca showed relief after the victory over Fluminense and hopes the team will have a good streak

The victory over Fluminense eased the situation at Atltico, which was coming from a bad streak of results in the Brazilian Championship. On Wednesday night, starting at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro, Galo will visit Santos and try to pack in the competition to stay close to the G6 and continue dreaming of a direct spot in the group stage of the next Copa Libertadores.

Atltico had been without a win for almost three months as home team and broke the streak by beating Fluminense 2-0, in Mineiro, with two goals from Hulk. In this way, he kept his distance to the G6 of the Brazilian Championship.

“This victory helped us a lot emotionally too, to keep growing, keep evolving through training. We were doing well, playing great games, but the ball wasn’t going in. Now that it’s in, things change. Things are different. working along this path, that everything will work out”, highlighted midfielder Zaracho.

Galo has 43 points, four less than Athletico-PR. Amrica, in eighth place, has 42. The two competitors, as well as Flamengo, will play at home this Wednesday.

Securing a spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores is Atltico’s main objective this season. To continue in search of the goal, the Rooster needs to break his fast in Vila Belmiro. The last victory over Santos at the stadium took place in the 2009 Brazilian Championship, 3-2. Since then, there have been 11 defeats and one draw.

athletic

Atltico won’t be able to count on three starters against Santos. The list of related parties for the trip to the coast of São Paulo does not have the right-back Mariano, the left-back/midfielder Rubens and the forward Keno. The first has muscle damage; the second is a virus frame, and the third is suspended.

In this way, the alvinegra squad will certainly have changes in relation to the team that beat the Flu at Gigante da Pampulha. On the sides, the natural substitutes for Mariano and Rubens are Guga and Dod, respectively. They were even the only original players from their positions on the related list.

On offense, there are a few possibilities. The most likely is that Pavn will be moved to the left and Ademir will enter the right, with Hulk centered. However, Eduardo Sasha and Vargas can also be used in the offensive sector, with different impacts, especially on Hulk’s role.

saints

The Fish has three absences to face the Rooster. The Camacho steering wheel is suspended. On the other hand, right-back Madson and defender Maicon are recovering from injuries.

Despite this, interim coach Orlando Ribeiro can count on the return of Felipe Jonatan on the left side. The player served suspended in the defeat against Inter.

SANTOS X ATLICO

saints

John Paul; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernndez, Carlos Snchez and Luan; ngelo, Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo

technician: Orlando Ribeiro

athletic

Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dod; Allan, Otvio and Zaracho; Ademir (Eduardo Sasha or Eduardo Vargas), Pavn and Hulk

technician: cuca

Reason: 30th round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: Vila Belmiro

Date and time: Wednesday, October 5th at 9:30 pm

Transmission: Globo, Globoplay and Premiere

referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (FIFA/RJ)

Assistants: Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (RJ) and Michael Correia (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)