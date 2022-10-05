Azul debuts at the brand new Orlando airport terminal; video shows the arrival

Azul crew members at the new Orlando terminal, in a scene from the video shown below





Azul Linhas Aéreas informs today that it began operations on September 22 at the new terminal at Orlando Airport, in Florida (USA).

The following video, of the first arrival of an Azul aircraft at the new terminal, was posted on Orlando International Airport’s official social network profile:

The new Terminal C has investments of US$ 2.8 billion. The space is expected to increase Orlando International Airport’s passenger capacity by 25%, welcoming 10 to 12 million more people per year. This is the airport’s third terminal and has 15 gates, 20 aircraft parking positions, shops and a VIP lounge.

Terminal C is much wider and has a lighting system powered by solar panels. In addition, it has an automated baggage connection system, in which the BRS (baggage reconciliation system) will reduce baggage claim time, providing an even better experience for passengers.

Azul currently has a daily flight from Viracopos to Orlando International Airport. The flight takes off daily from Campinas at 9:50 am, arriving in Orlando at 5:40 pm. In the opposite direction, the flight departs from Orlando International Airport at 7:55 pm, arriving in Viracopos at 5:30 am.

On Saturdays, the company has an additional connection that takes off from Campinas at 11:30 am and arrives in Orlando at 7:20 pm. On the way back, the flight leaves the North American terminal at 9:20 pm, arriving in Viracopos at 6:55 am.

Image: Orlando International Airport

Azul also recalls that, during the high season of December and January, it will operate two daily flights between Viracopos and Orlando. The second frequency will begin on December 1st, with departures from Campinas at 11:00 pm and arrival in Orlando at 6:10 am. In the opposite direction, take-off takes place at 9 am, landing in Campinas at 7:45 pm.

This second operation also has another novelty: the flights operated on Thursdays, on the Viracopos-Orlando route, and on Fridays, on the Orlando-Viracopos route, between December 16 and January 27, will be dedicated to Azul Viagens – the tourism operator from Blue. The objective is to serve Customers who choose to travel through complete packages, which include round-trip airfare, accommodation, transfers, tours and tickets to Florida attractions – which can be purchased separately.

