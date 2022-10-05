B3 has an upside of 30% with a drop in Brazil risk, projects Itaú BBA

Itaú BBA raised its recommendation for B3 shares to ‘outperform’, betting on increased profits and the expansion of multiples after the elections. The bank sees a 30% upside for the paper.

The analysts’ review took place after the election result last Sunday. The divided Congress and the fierce dispute for the second round had a positive impact on the markets: the Brazil risk gave way, and future interest rates fell.

The move should favor business with Brazilian stocks and, consequently, B3’s profits.

“Assuming this trend continues, B3 will have more trades, and our previous (and consensus) estimates were overly pessimistic,” the analysts say. “Profitability should have an additional incentive due to cost reduction in 2023.”

The bank’s studies suggest that higher volumes will be maintained for some time after election months, “creating positive short-term triggers,” analysts say.

In Itaú BBA’s accounts, net income for the next year is expected to be R$ 5.8 billion – or 9% above the estimate before the review. If the number is reached, it will represent a result that is 14% higher than predicted for 2022.

Analyst Pedro Leduc said that the negative dynamics for the company’s shares, which had been penalized by low profits and high costs, were behind.

B3 is currently trading at 16x its projected 2023 profit, a 24% discount both compared to its international peers and the Exchange’s own historical average multiple – both 21x profit.

Itaú raised its fair share price to R$18, with an implied appreciation of 30% compared to yesterday’s closing price of R$13.88.

Leduc said he prefers B3 to BTG in the financial sector “given the asymmetry of multiples and estimates.”

At 12x earnings for 2023, BTG trades today at its historic average multiple – but at a premium over large Brazilian banks (6.5x) and at the same multiple as global investment banks (12x).

For Leduc, the most ‘fillet’ part of BTG – the asset management and wealth business, which are service businesses that generate recurring revenues – represents 20% of the bank’s results and trades at an implicit multiple of 25x.

Geraldo Samor