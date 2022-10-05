Back to Brazil? Sampaoli already has an agreement with a new club and just waits for the current coach to be fired

Coach will return to Sevilla’s role, the club he worked for in the 2016/17 season

Jorge Sampaoli reached an agreement with the seville to be Julen Lopetegui’s replacement, sources confirmed to ESPN. The Argentine coach, who was free on the market, will sign for this season and one more at the head of the nerveas soon as Lopetegui’s future is resolved.

Precisely, it remains to be seen when Lopetegui himself will be fired. Sources of the report linked to Sevilla believe that the resignation of the Basque coach will become official on Wednesday night (5), after the departure of the Uefa Champions League against Borussia Dortmundor on Thursday morning (6).

The negotiations between Sampaoli and Sevilla, according to their sources, reveal to the ESPN, have been very fast. The Argentine was left without a team after his unexpected departure from Olympique de Marseille.

Sources at the Marseille club told the report that the coach’s demands were “oversized” after reaching second place in the call 1. With that, the parties break the agreement, and the club opted for the arrival of Igor Tudor, from hellas verona.

The report also found that, in addition to Sampaoli, four other names were being probed by the Spanish club. However, getting to know the club and the city and the desire on both sides for a second chance ended up tipping the scales in recent days.

This will be the coach’s second spell in charge of Sevilla, having led the team in 2016/17. That year, Sevilla finished fourth in LaLiga with 72 points and managed to reach the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

In October 2016, Sevilla came to lead the standings, even dreaming of a possible league title. However, the campaign ended in fourth place. Soon after, Sampaoli left the club to take over the Argentina national team.

Sevilla hope that Sampaoli will redirect the current sporting situation to calm the atmosphere that exists in the team.

The early arrival of the break for the World Cup in Qatar and the more immediate schedule mean that all parties are hoping to improve Sevilla’s current standings, which are 16th in the table with five points and just one point above the relegation zone.