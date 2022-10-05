Bahia gives Novorizontino a draw away from home and remains in 3rd place in Serie B

This Tuesday, the Bahia tied with the Novorizontino1-1, for the 33rd round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. At the Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium, in Novo Horizonte, in São Paulo, Vitor Jacaré opened the scoring for Bahia, while Ronaldo did for the home team.

With this result, Tricolor de Aço remains in third position, with 53 points added, just one away from Vasco, fourth, who beat Operário-PR in this round. Meanwhile, Novorizontino, which fights for permanence in the second division, has 37 points, in 16th position.

⏳ End of game in the interior of São Paulo: Novorizontino 1×1 Bahia. Next match is Saturday, at Fonte Nova, against Brusque, at 4 pm, for the 34th round of 38 rounds. — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) October 5, 2022

The match between Novorizontino vs Bahia

Novorizontino started the match better. In the first minute, Ronaldo took a risk and sent over the goal of Mateus Claus. Shortly after, Willean Lepo and Diego Torres also had a chance to score and ended up sending it outside the visitors’ goal.

In the 19th minute, Bahia opened the scoring in their first clear chance. Ricardo Goulart crossed in the area and found alligator free to head. In the final stretch of the first half, Novorizontino almost left everything the same with Ronaldo, who tried on a bicycle, but sent it through the right side of Mateus Claus’ goal. Minutes later, shirt 9 did not waste and scored, in the 39th minute, after being left in the area, free of marking.

The second half was much busier. At 15 minutes, Douglas Baggio tried and saw Bahia’s defense cut. Then, the striker made the Tricolor goalkeeper make two saves in a row, saving the team. On the other hand, the visitors almost got the second with Rodallega.

In stoppage time, Bahia was one less after being sent off by Emerson Santos for the second yellow card in the game. In the last move, a header by Quirino scared the Tricolor defense, but it went wide.

