Bank cancels Auxílio Brasil loan proposals

After the ordinance that regulates the consignment of Auxílio Brasil was published, the financial institution canceled some registrations

With the regulation of the payroll loan linked to Auxílio Brasil at the end of September, some banks that offered the option of pre-registration for beneficiaries interested in the service, went back. Banco Pan was one of them.

After pre-registration, bank customers interested in taking out the loan could view a simulation. However, after the publication of the ordinance by the Federal Government, users received a cancellation message.

Banco PAN and the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Since the social program payroll began to be discussed, some institutions began to offer the option of pre-registration to their customers, as a way to speed up the process, as soon as the credit was regulated.

Banco PAN offered this option to its customers. However, after the official disclosure of the rules by the government, the financial institution canceled some registrations.

This is because, in its simulations, the bank worked with rates well above 3.5% per month, a limit established by the Federal Government at the end of September.

As a result, as soon as the regulation of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan was issued, the financial institution began to inform its customers that the contracting of the credit service was cancelled. The message sent is as follows.

“For reasons of credit policy, its proposal for a Payroll Loan via Auxílio Brasil was cancelled. No debt will be made to you by the PAN and you have the possibility to look for other financial institutions that offer this product!”

However, not all pre-registrations will be cancelled, according to Banco PAN. For those who had the analysis approved, the release of the money must occur until October 14th. These customers, however, will need to sign the contract again.

The information is from the Public Consultation Channel.

Banks give up the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

After the publication of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan regulation, other banks besides Banco Pan announced that they had withdrawn from offering the service to their customers.

In the Federal Government ordinance, there are rules such as interest rate limit, maximum installment limit, in addition to other issues that had already been discussed, such as the commitment of the benefit amount for the loan.

From that moment on, Banco Safra and PicPay declared that they will no longer offer the credit line to customers. Both already offered the possibility of pre-registration for users and beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil interested in the consignment.

Banco Safra’s justification for the cancellation was the divergence of the initial rules when compared to the rules dealt with in the current regulation.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com