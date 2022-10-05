Bar in SP is among the 100 best in the world; 1st place is spanish

The Tan Tan Noodle Bar, a Japanese-inspired house in São Paulo, has once again entered the list of the 100 best bars in the world, according to the World’s 50 Best Bars award, the World Cup of mixology and hospitality.

In 2022, the establishment whose bar and drinks menu are signed by bartender Alex Mesquita rose 25 positions in relation to its performance in 2021, when it had reached the 87th position, and is now in the 62nd.

Last year, Tan Tan was already the best-placed Brazilian bar in the evaluation of international judges – which was confirmed again this Tuesday (4), during the ceremony in Barcelona.

According to the award, the house “is a seriously cool alternative bar that brings a touch of Japanese culture to São Paulo”. The World’s 50 Best still highlights the charm of its interior of angular shapes and minimalist aesthetics with wood, metal and granite scattered throughout the surfaces.

Its menu with a mix of pasta, dumplings and fried foods, signed by chef Thiago Bañares, was categorized as “delicious”. The approach to their drinks would be “creative and full of flavor”.

Among the bartender’s standout orders are Yo Yo, a cocktail of shochu (a Japanese spirit) with artichoke and lemon bitters, plus chocolate dry vermouth, or Tan Tan, which mixes sherry brandy with sweet vermouth and bitters. of orange and pineapple.

Service:

Tan Tan Noodle Bar
Rua Fradique Coutinho, 153, Pinheiros, São Paulo (SP)
(11) 2373-3587
tantannb.com.br

How was the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’

Winner of 2021, the very traditional Connaught Bar lost its crown and took 8th place in 2022, in a time of apparent discomfort for those present on stage at the event in Barcelona.

The title of best bar in the world, on the other hand, went to a local house, Paradiso, which was highly praised for its “Supercool Martini”, in which the gin mix forms a kind of iceberg in the glass.

Licorería Limantour, in Mexico City, was also celebrated as the bar with the best and most consistent performance in all the lists since 2009; Stockholm’s Röda Huset is the bar to watch in 2022; the most sustainable bar of the year was the Little Red Door, in Paris; and the most hospitable bar was Hanky ​​Panky, also in the Mexican capital.

The title of industry icon went to Italian bartender Agostino Perrone, from London’s Connaught Bar, while the bartender of the year was Jean Trinh, from Alchemist in Cartagena.

The best cocktail menu was at Bar Juliana, in Guayaquil, while the BKK Social Club, in Bangkok, ended up being recognized as the best novelty of the year in the sector. The top-ranked debut was in the hands of New York’s Double Chicken Please, at 6th overall, while Barcelona’s Sips was considered the “greatest climber” — for having jumped the most positions between 2021 and 2022 — by jumping. 34 placements and finishing 2022 in 3rd place.

The 50 Best Bars in the World

1st
paradise
Barcelona, ​​Spain

2nd
Tay’r + Elementary
London, UK

3rd
sips
Barcelona, ​​Spain

4th
Limantour Liquorria
Mexico City, Mexico

5th
Little Red Door
Paris, France

6th
Double Chicken Please
New York, USA

7th
Two Schmucks
Barcelona, ​​Spain

8th
Connaught Bar
London, UK

9th
Katana Kitten
New York, USA

10th
alchemical
Cartagena, Colombia

11th
Speakeasy Handshake
Mexico City, Mexico

12th
Jigger & Pony
singapore

13th
Hanky ​​Panky
Mexico City, Mexico

14th
BKK Social Club
Bangkok, Thailand

15th
Salmon Guru
Madrid, Spain

16th
Drink Kong
Rome in Italy

17th
coa
Hong Kong, China

18th
Atlantic Floreria
Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th
The Clumsies
Athens, Greece

20th
Baba au Rum
Athens, Greece

21st
Cafe La Trova
Miami, in the USA

22nd
attaboy
New York, USA

23rd
Satan’s Whiskers
London, UK

24th
Tropic City
Bangkok, Thailand

25th
kumiko
Chicago, USA

26th
Sidecar
New Delhi in India

27th
Tres Monos
Buenos Aires, Argentina

28th
argo
Hong Kong, China

29th
Maybe Sammy
sydney, australia

30th
Swift
London, UK

31st
line
Athens, Greece

32nd
Baltra Bar
Mexico City, Mexico

33rd
Manhattan
singapore

34th
overstory
New York, USA

35th
1930
Milan, Italy

36th
Dante
New York, USA

37th
A Bar with Shapes for a Name
London, UK

38th
Zuma
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

39th
Locale Firenze
Florence in Italy

40th
red frog
Lisbon in Portugal

41st
Canteen OK!
sydney, australia

42nd
CoChinChina
Buenos Aires, Argentina

43rd
Himkok
Oslo, Norway

44th
Carnival
Lima in Peru

45th
Galaxy Bar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

46th
L’Antiquario
Naples, Italy

47th
Employees Only
New York, USA

48th
Benfiddich Bar
Tokyo in Japan

49th
Lucy’s Flower Shop
Stockholm, Sweden

50th
Bulgari Bar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

