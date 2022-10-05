Bar in SP is among the 100 best in the world; 1st place is spanish

The Tan Tan Noodle Bar, a Japanese-inspired house in São Paulo, has once again entered the list of the 100 best bars in the world, according to the World’s 50 Best Bars award, the World Cup of mixology and hospitality.

In 2022, the establishment whose bar and drinks menu are signed by bartender Alex Mesquita rose 25 positions in relation to its performance in 2021, when it had reached the 87th position, and is now in the 62nd.

Last year, Tan Tan was already the best-placed Brazilian bar in the evaluation of international judges – which was confirmed again this Tuesday (4), during the ceremony in Barcelona.

According to the award, the house “is a seriously cool alternative bar that brings a touch of Japanese culture to São Paulo”. The World’s 50 Best still highlights the charm of its interior of angular shapes and minimalist aesthetics with wood, metal and granite scattered throughout the surfaces.

Tan Tan Noodle Bar, in São Paulo, has an Asian-inspired menu and menu Image: Reproduction

Its menu with a mix of pasta, dumplings and fried foods, signed by chef Thiago Bañares, was categorized as “delicious”. The approach to their drinks would be “creative and full of flavor”.

Alex Mesquita at the Tan Tan Noodle Bar, in São Paulo Image: Disclosure

Among the bartender’s standout orders are Yo Yo, a cocktail of shochu (a Japanese spirit) with artichoke and lemon bitters, plus chocolate dry vermouth, or Tan Tan, which mixes sherry brandy with sweet vermouth and bitters. of orange and pineapple.

Service:

Tan Tan Noodle Bar

Rua Fradique Coutinho, 153, Pinheiros, São Paulo (SP)

(11) 2373-3587

tantannb.com.br

How was the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’

Winner of 2021, the very traditional Connaught Bar lost its crown and took 8th place in 2022, in a time of apparent discomfort for those present on stage at the event in Barcelona.

The title of best bar in the world, on the other hand, went to a local house, Paradiso, which was highly praised for its “Supercool Martini”, in which the gin mix forms a kind of iceberg in the glass.

Licorería Limantour, in Mexico City, was also celebrated as the bar with the best and most consistent performance in all the lists since 2009; Stockholm’s Röda Huset is the bar to watch in 2022; the most sustainable bar of the year was the Little Red Door, in Paris; and the most hospitable bar was Hanky ​​Panky, also in the Mexican capital.

The title of industry icon went to Italian bartender Agostino Perrone, from London’s Connaught Bar, while the bartender of the year was Jean Trinh, from Alchemist in Cartagena.

The best cocktail menu was at Bar Juliana, in Guayaquil, while the BKK Social Club, in Bangkok, ended up being recognized as the best novelty of the year in the sector. The top-ranked debut was in the hands of New York’s Double Chicken Please, at 6th overall, while Barcelona’s Sips was considered the “greatest climber” — for having jumped the most positions between 2021 and 2022 — by jumping. 34 placements and finishing 2022 in 3rd place.

The 50 Best Bars in the World

1st

paradise

Barcelona, ​​Spain

2nd

Tay’r + Elementary

London, UK

3rd

sips

Barcelona, ​​Spain

4th

Limantour Liquorria

Mexico City, Mexico

5th

Little Red Door

Paris, France

6th

Double Chicken Please

New York, USA

7th

Two Schmucks

Barcelona, ​​Spain

8th

Connaught Bar

London, UK

9th

Katana Kitten

New York, USA

10th

alchemical

Cartagena, Colombia

11th

Speakeasy Handshake

Mexico City, Mexico

12th

Jigger & Pony

singapore

13th

Hanky ​​Panky

Mexico City, Mexico

14th

BKK Social Club

Bangkok, Thailand

15th

Salmon Guru

Madrid, Spain

16th

Drink Kong

Rome in Italy

17th

coa

Hong Kong, China

18th

Atlantic Floreria

Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th

The Clumsies

Athens, Greece

20th

Baba au Rum

Athens, Greece

21st

Cafe La Trova

Miami, in the USA

22nd

attaboy

New York, USA

23rd

Satan’s Whiskers

London, UK

24th

Tropic City

Bangkok, Thailand

25th

kumiko

Chicago, USA

26th

Sidecar

New Delhi in India

27th

Tres Monos

Buenos Aires, Argentina

28th

argo

Hong Kong, China

29th

Maybe Sammy

sydney, australia

30th

Swift

London, UK

31st

line

Athens, Greece

32nd

Baltra Bar

Mexico City, Mexico

33rd

Manhattan

singapore

34th

overstory

New York, USA

35th

1930

Milan, Italy

36th

Dante

New York, USA

37th

A Bar with Shapes for a Name

London, UK

38th

Zuma

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

39th

Locale Firenze

Florence in Italy

40th

red frog

Lisbon in Portugal

41st

Canteen OK!

sydney, australia

42nd

CoChinChina

Buenos Aires, Argentina

43rd

Himkok

Oslo, Norway

44th

Carnival

Lima in Peru

45th

Galaxy Bar

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

46th

L’Antiquario

Naples, Italy

47th

Employees Only

New York, USA

48th

Benfiddich Bar

Tokyo in Japan

49th

Lucy’s Flower Shop

Stockholm, Sweden

50th

Bulgari Bar

Dubai, United Arab Emirates