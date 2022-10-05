Bar in SP is among the 100 best in the world; 1st place is spanish

The Tan Tan Noodle Bar, a Japanese-inspired house in São Paulo, has once again entered the list of the 100 best bars in the world, according to the World’s 50 Best Bars award, the World Cup of mixology and hospitality.
In 2022, the establishment whose bar and drinks menu are signed by bartender Alex Mesquita rose 25 positions in relation to its performance in 2021, when it had reached the 87th position, and is now in the 62nd.
Last year, Tan Tan was already the best-placed Brazilian bar in the evaluation of international judges – which was confirmed again this Tuesday (4), during the ceremony in Barcelona.
According to the award, the house “is a seriously cool alternative bar that brings a touch of Japanese culture to São Paulo”. The World’s 50 Best still highlights the charm of its interior of angular shapes and minimalist aesthetics with wood, metal and granite scattered throughout the surfaces.
Its menu with a mix of pasta, dumplings and fried foods, signed by chef Thiago Bañares, was categorized as “delicious”. The approach to their drinks would be “creative and full of flavor”.
Among the bartender’s standout orders are Yo Yo, a cocktail of shochu (a Japanese spirit) with artichoke and lemon bitters, plus chocolate dry vermouth, or Tan Tan, which mixes sherry brandy with sweet vermouth and bitters. of orange and pineapple.
Service:
Tan Tan Noodle Bar
Rua Fradique Coutinho, 153, Pinheiros, São Paulo (SP)
(11) 2373-3587
tantannb.com.br
How was the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’
Winner of 2021, the very traditional Connaught Bar lost its crown and took 8th place in 2022, in a time of apparent discomfort for those present on stage at the event in Barcelona.
The title of best bar in the world, on the other hand, went to a local house, Paradiso, which was highly praised for its “Supercool Martini”, in which the gin mix forms a kind of iceberg in the glass.
Licorería Limantour, in Mexico City, was also celebrated as the bar with the best and most consistent performance in all the lists since 2009; Stockholm’s Röda Huset is the bar to watch in 2022; the most sustainable bar of the year was the Little Red Door, in Paris; and the most hospitable bar was Hanky Panky, also in the Mexican capital.
The title of industry icon went to Italian bartender Agostino Perrone, from London’s Connaught Bar, while the bartender of the year was Jean Trinh, from Alchemist in Cartagena.
The best cocktail menu was at Bar Juliana, in Guayaquil, while the BKK Social Club, in Bangkok, ended up being recognized as the best novelty of the year in the sector. The top-ranked debut was in the hands of New York’s Double Chicken Please, at 6th overall, while Barcelona’s Sips was considered the “greatest climber” — for having jumped the most positions between 2021 and 2022 — by jumping. 34 placements and finishing 2022 in 3rd place.
The 50 Best Bars in the World
1st
paradise
Barcelona, Spain
2nd
Tay’r + Elementary
London, UK
3rd
sips
Barcelona, Spain
4th
Limantour Liquorria
Mexico City, Mexico
5th
Little Red Door
Paris, France
6th
Double Chicken Please
New York, USA
7th
Two Schmucks
Barcelona, Spain
8th
Connaught Bar
London, UK
9th
Katana Kitten
New York, USA
10th
alchemical
Cartagena, Colombia
11th
Speakeasy Handshake
Mexico City, Mexico
12th
Jigger & Pony
singapore
13th
Hanky Panky
Mexico City, Mexico
14th
BKK Social Club
Bangkok, Thailand
15th
Salmon Guru
Madrid, Spain
16th
Drink Kong
Rome in Italy
17th
coa
Hong Kong, China
18th
Atlantic Floreria
Buenos Aires, Argentina
19th
The Clumsies
Athens, Greece
20th
Baba au Rum
Athens, Greece
21st
Cafe La Trova
Miami, in the USA
22nd
attaboy
New York, USA
23rd
Satan’s Whiskers
London, UK
24th
Tropic City
Bangkok, Thailand
25th
kumiko
Chicago, USA
26th
Sidecar
New Delhi in India
27th
Tres Monos
Buenos Aires, Argentina
28th
argo
Hong Kong, China
29th
Maybe Sammy
sydney, australia
30th
Swift
London, UK
31st
line
Athens, Greece
32nd
Baltra Bar
Mexico City, Mexico
33rd
Manhattan
singapore
34th
overstory
New York, USA
35th
1930
Milan, Italy
36th
Dante
New York, USA
37th
A Bar with Shapes for a Name
London, UK
38th
Zuma
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
39th
Locale Firenze
Florence in Italy
40th
red frog
Lisbon in Portugal
41st
Canteen OK!
sydney, australia
42nd
CoChinChina
Buenos Aires, Argentina
43rd
Himkok
Oslo, Norway
44th
Carnival
Lima in Peru
45th
Galaxy Bar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
46th
L’Antiquario
Naples, Italy
47th
Employees Only
New York, USA
48th
Benfiddich Bar
Tokyo in Japan
49th
Lucy’s Flower Shop
Stockholm, Sweden
50th
Bulgari Bar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates