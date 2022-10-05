Barenboim leaves the scene, the last of the (genius) regents-dictators

Teatro Colón, Buenos Aires, August 2005. During the rehearsal of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra — a combination of Arab, Jewish and Spanish musicians — Argentine Jewish conductor Daniel Barenboim holds up the score of Tristan & Isoldeby Richard Wagner.

“This here changed the history of music,” he complains, in a tone well above acceptable. “Either you treat this masterpiece with the respect it deserves or I will never share Wagner with you again!”

Barenboim orders a ten-minute break for the players to catch their breath. When they finally resume their posts, they play the prelude it’s the liebestod in a clean and passionate way. They would repeat the dose in that night’s encore, in a version that brought tears to all those present that night. Excited, the same conductor who had unleashed the dogs on the orchestra now makes a point of effusively greeting each musician.

This energetic and passionate style of conducting an orchestra will be a thing of the past.

Barenboim announced today that he will withdraw from the concert halls to take care of his health. According to the conductor, his doctors diagnosed him with “serious neurological problems.”

“My focus now will be my well being. I have always lived on music and I will, until my health allows it,” says the statement in a farewell tone on his social networks.

In August, Barenboim had already canceled his participation in a new production of The Ring of the Nibelungand in May dropped out of touring with his orchestra at the last minute.

Barenboim’s retirement heralds the end of the era of super conductors – from that period, only the Indian Zubin Mehta remains, whose physical condition is also not the best.

Since the 1990s, a new mentality has emerged in conducting. Conductors are less dictatorial and more partners with their subordinates. The figure of the holder of the all-powerful podium – like the Austrian Herbert von Karajan (who once said he would like to set fire to the orchestra) or the Italian Arturo Toscanini, who used to call his subordinates “dogs” – was replaced by conductors. adherents of a democratic style or committed to social causes – the cases of Sir Simon Rattle, future director of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, and Gustavo Dudamel, the head of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Paris Opera.

Daniel Barenboim is a superb conductor, adept at the German school of sound molding. He exhaustively rehearses a piece until he finds it meets his expectations – once, he forced the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra to go through nearly ten times the opening notes of the song. Fifth Symphonyby Beethoven, until the “tcham tcham tcham tchaaaaam” was to his liking.

Owner of a vast repertoire, he ranged from the delicacy of Piano Concertosby Mozart, to the dense and heavy works of Anton Bruckner – the people from São Paulo, by the way, rejoiced with the three concerts he gave in front of the Berlin State Opera Orchestra, in 2008, when he commanded, in color, the three symphonies of the Austrian author interspersed with Wagner and Schoenberg.

“I became conductor just for the pleasure of conducting Bruckner’s symphonies,” he once told me in an interview. He embraced 20th century music like few others – he was a pupil of Frenchman Pierre Boulez – and conducted opera as if the scores were written in his flesh. He also devoted himself to the popular songbook. His discography includes works dedicated to tango and Brazilian music.

The piano was his first great passion. Born in Buenos Aires on November 15, 1942, Barenboim was five years old when he took his first lessons on the instrument, and seven when he gave his first solo recital.

His parents moved to Israel in 1952, and two years later they moved him to Salzburg, Austria. There, the pianist and future conductor met Wilhelm Furtwangler, then artistic director of the Berlin Philharmonic, who called him “a phenomenon”.

Barenboim studied composition and harmony with the French Nadia Boulanger – mentor to authors such as Aaron Copland, Astor Piazzolla and Quincy Jones. In 1967, he married English cellist Jacqueline Du Pré. Later, she would be diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Daniel was accused by some detractors – among them the cellist’s sister – of having abandoned her to her fate to continue on her path as a soloist and conductor. The subject, of course, displeases him. “It’s a personal matter and I like to keep it that way,” he said. Married to fellow pianist Elena Bashkirova, he is the father of violinist Michael and rap producer David.

Barenboim was artistic director of the Chamber Orchestra of England, the Bastille Opera, the Chicago Symphony and the Berlin State Opera Orchestra. His Moby Dick, his Holy Grail, however, was the Berlin Philharmonic, regarded as the biggest and best orchestra in the world.

In 1999, he was a candidate for the post and he didn’t save charm: every day he went to visit the musicians of the symphony ensemble – which has the power to choose its commander – in order to gather voters for his cause. In the end, he lost the vote to Sir Simon Rattle. “Upset, ME?? Why would be?” he told me when I asked if he wasn’t sad that he lost his job to the Englishman. “Ask me this question five years from now because I will do work that will have an impact,” he added.

Although Rattle collects memorable moments at the head of the Berliners, his rival achieved equally historic feats: he recorded all of Beethoven’s symphonies with the State Opera and raised the quality of the orchestra to unimaginable levels. On the other hand, former musicians and collaborators accuse him of tyranny and unpolished methods – such as, for example, throwing the score at an instrumentalist.

In Barenboim’s trajectory, music has always walked side by side with politics. In the early 2000s, he picked a fight with the German government, which saw no point in keeping two major orchestras in the same city. In 2001, he picked a fight with the Israelis by conducting Wagner works in Jerusalem. The music of the German, openly anti-Semitic, is taboo in that country because it was the trail of the extermination of Jews in the concentration camps.

“Wagner’s work was distorted by the Nazis,” he defended. “If the Israelis want to destroy the memories of Nazism, start with the Mercedes, which were Adolf Hitler’s favorite car and circulate freely in Tel Aviv.” In 2004, when receiving an award in the Israeli Parliament, he criticized the construction of a wall that separates the country from the Palestinian nations.

The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra is his most ambitious project. Created in partnership with the Palestinian intellectual Edward Said, it assumes that there is no military solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. “We have to live together and realize that we have more similarities than differences,” he says. The symphonic ensemble is based in Seville, Spain, a place that historically housed the people of these two origins. In 2005, Barenboim and West Eastern Divan played a historic concert in the city of Ramallah, Palestine. “All are equal before Beethoven,” he often says. Two years later, he took his men to the Gaza Strip.

Barenboim is a fascinating conductor, a masterful pianist and, like any super conductor, an inexhaustible source of anecdotes. Once, when he arrived at a hotel in a small town in the United States with the Chicago Symphony, he was horrified to learn that the presidential suite was reserved for Michael Jackson. So many did the young man that he ended up evicting the star from thriller.

On another occasion, he was indignant when the maitre d’ of a fancy restaurant denied tables for the members of the orchestra – only the conductor could sit down. “The maitre d’ is rude, the food is awful and the people are ugly and uninteresting. Let’s go somewhere else.”

Bravo, maestro!

Sérgio Martins