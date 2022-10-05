Binance expands in Brazil with two new offices

Binance, the world’s largest exchange, continues its expansion in Latin America with two new offices in Brazil.

One of them will open in Rio de Janeiro and another in São Paulo. Both were promises made by the company’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, during his visit to the country in March.

Binance announced on your social networks:

“#Binance opens two offices in Brazil in a move to expand in the country and increase cryptocurrency adoption in Latin America. The offices were announced by @cz_binance, who visited the country in March of this year. Since then, we have more than doubled the team dedicated to Brazil”.

In May, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) met with the current president of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, to allegedly address “institutional issues” in the country.

Before that, in March, he met personally with the then governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). Days later, after participating in Ethereum Rio, the Sino-Canadian met with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, where he received the keys to the capital of Rio.

Binance expands rapidly in Brazil

Since March, Binance has hired 150 people, most focused on customer service and technical support, in addition to having acquired on that date the Brazilian company Simpaul, authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), although it remains under study by the Central Bank.

CZ recalled Binance’s advances in recent hours:

“Last 48 hours or so: CZ (me) on some mountain in Africa, preaching cryptocurrencies. #Binance opens 2 offices in Brazil. #Binance Signs MoU with Kazakhstan and #Binance Burns $1.8M in LUNC from Binance Profits.”

According to Bnamericas, Binance operates so far in full compliance with the Brazilian regulatory landscape and has endorsed that country’s regulation, citing that it is the “only way to bring crypto assets to the public.”

In September, Binance announced the hiring of Henrique Meirelles to its advisory board. A recognized figure in the national political-economic scenario, Meirelles served as president of the Central Bank of Brazil from 2003 to 2011 in the Lula government, in addition to heading the Ministry of Finance of the Temer government, from 2016 to 2018.

Meirelles, after being a candidate in the 2018 presidential elections for the MDB, the executive was Minister of Finance of the state of São Paulo, leaving the position in April this year.

