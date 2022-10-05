Bob Wright is discovered by Lou and accepts the dancer’s proposal not to be unmasked, in Cara e Courage | come around

Did not understand? people explain

Duarte (Kiko Mascarenhas) is unmasked by Lou (Vitória Bohn) in 'Cara e Coragem'

Ever since Anita (Taís Araujo) commented to Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) about Bob Wright’s mysterious trip and the delivery of the formula to the gringos, the partner at Coragem.com connects the dots and deduces that this formula is the same that contributed to the disappearance of Clarice (Taís Araujo).

Knowing that Bob is friends with Gus (Marcelo Valle) and Teca (Raquel Rocha), Ítalo asks Rico (André Luiz Frambach) to get more information.

And it’s up to Lou, who doesn’t even realize that Bob Wright is Duarte, the Cia’s former handyman. of Aerial Dance, stay up to date with everything.

Gus and Teca insist on introducing their son’s girlfriend to their gringo friend, and Duarte is stuck.

“Hi Lou, it’s me. To you, I’m Duarte. To them, I’m Bob Wright,” he says.

As he is alone with the ballerina, he sums up his story and begs her not to tell her in-laws, but Lou doesn’t approve:

“Stop! You don’t want me to understand you pretending to be someone you’re not, like that, like that rude way you’re trying to explain!”

In exchange for his silence, Lou (Vitória Bohn) demands that Duarte (Kiko Mascarenhas) tell him everything he was doing on the trip abroad

Duarte begs Lou’s connivance, who takes the opportunity to make a proposal: her silence in exchange for him telling her everything he went to do abroad.

“So I don’t turn you in, you’re going to have to tell me something. It’s actually what I came to try to find out from… Bob Wright. Who sent you on this trip? Did you take such a formula?”

“I don’t have to give you an explanation. Either you say it, or Teca will get in there and your farce is over”, she presses.

In 'Cara e Coragem', Duarte (Kiko Mascarenhas) opens the game with Lou (Vitória Bohn) and says he traveled at the behest of Danilo (Ricardo Pereira)

With no way out, Duarte says he was in Ireland, at the behest of Danilo, to deliver the modification of a magnesium-based formula.

“I couldn’t tell you any of that. It’s a damn dangerous stop. I thought I was going to die there. The guys are criminals”, reveals Duarte.

The dancer reacts scared, but holds the wave, and reiterates that they are even:

“I’ll have to lie to my boyfriend, to his parents, to Pat, to Moa, to Ítalo! Say I don’t know you! So I think it’s a fair exchange. Your secret for mine.”

