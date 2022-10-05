Monique Mello – 17:41 | updated on 10/04/2022 19:31



Rodrigo Bocardi Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Rodrigo Bocardi’s harsher profile was once again a topic on social media. in the edition of Good morning SP, This Tuesday (4), the journalist exchanged barbs with his co-worker and even left the studio for a few minutes before returning to the bench. The audience did not forgive the presenter’s behavior.

– Who can stand Rodrigo Bocardi presenting Bom Dia São Paulo? The man has absolutely no mood for anything, apart from the clear rudeness with everyone in the newspaper – wrote an internet user on Twitter.

Who shared the studio with Bocardi was the sports editorial reporter, Alessandro Jodar, who was embarrassed by his colleague’s apparent bad mood.

– Rodrigo Bocardi, what a disconcerting and unprofessional situation at BDSP. A total cardboard. It’s clear that he’s having a bad day and he’s taking it out on his co-workers – commented another viewer.

Another netizen made fun of the situation.

“Bocardi has already woken up freaked out, it seems to me,” he joked.

In August, Bocardi went through another situation involving Alessandro Jodar. While reading live comments, he came across the criticism of a viewer, who accused him of bullying against her colleague.

