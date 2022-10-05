Bolsonaro cuts R$ 19.4 billion in funds against cancer in favor of the secret budget

The Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) made another cut in health resources. According to an investigation by Estadão, the new “treasure” involves R$ 19.4 billion, which will be reserved for the secret budget, used by the Planalto for political agreements.

The amount will be taken from funds intended for investments in the prevention and control of cancer, historically the second disease that kills the most in Brazil. The reduction will be 45%, from R$175 million to R$97 million, in 2023.

As the publication pointed out, the money is part of one of the programs considered as “strategic” by the Ministry of Health, the Care Network for People with Chronic Diseases – Oncology.

Every year, the Ministry of Health itself uses deputies and senators to boost the funds that are used to maintain the program, now in short supply, through individual or bench amendments.

Once reached, the heading “structuring of specialized care units” is responsible for transferring it to state governments, municipalities and non-profit entities to implement, equip and expand hospital and outpatient health services.

The money that comes from this source can be used in the construction, expansion, renovation and acquisition of permanent equipment and materials.

The government has set aside R$ 520 million for all actions this year, which were reinforced by amendments and reached R$ 1.9 billion. In 2023, the government reserved just R$202 million, including all investment plans, a decrease of R$318 million.

In addition to cancer control, the Bolsonaro government reduced the reserve of public money to increase the structure of hospitals and specialized clinics that are part of networks focused on three other groups: pregnant women and babies, Rede Cegonha; drug addicts and people with mental disorders, Psychosocial Care Network (Raps); and the Care Network for People with Disabilities, focused on rehabilitation. All three are considered “strategic”.