Bolsonaro, Michelle and Pastors Preach in Evangelical Worship

“The final battle will be on the 30th of October, in the name of the Lord Jesus.” It was in the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that Pastor José Wellington asked for votes during an evangelical worship in the AD Bethlehem (Assembly of God Ministry of Bethlehem) this afternoon (4). The meeting, in the east of São Paulo, was attended by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and other parliamentarians.

Bolsonaro arrived at the scene around 5:45 pm. The event lasted about an hour. In addition to Michelle, he was accompanied by his son, reelected federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), by the candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and by the elected senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP).

A good part of the faithful stood up as soon as Bolsonaro and Michelle entered. Before the Chief Executive could speak, the national anthem played. Following, the pastor-president of AD Belém, José Wellington, asked the faithful to talk to their wives because women “have it easy” to ask for votes. Before the First Lady took the pulpit, there were only men there.

“Here you [Bolsonaro] has representatives from all cities in the state of São Paulo. Since the morning I’ve been talking to them from work, that when they go back to their churches, let them talk to their families, their wives. They are very easy to ask for votes,” said Wellington.

“Shall we say Amen?” Wellington also asked the deputies present at the service to stand up so the faithful could pray for them. “God willing, we will be on October 30th voting 22 and 10,” he said, referring to Bolsonaro and Tarcísio’s numbers at the polls.

We are very close to victory. We have a battle, and the final battle will be on the 30th of October in the name of the Lord Jesus.”

Pastor José Wellington from AD Belém

Prayer routine. Bolsonaro said that three years ago he acquired the routine of praying an “Our Father” every morning, followed by a request: “That the people one day will not suffer the pains of communism“. Again, the president affirmed that Brazil is “the promised land”.

Abstention. One of the main concerns of the president’s campaign is to keep the militancy motivated to go to the vote on October 30 – the abstention rate this year was 20.95%. In tonight’s service, Bolsonaro addressed the matter when talking about the victory of Gabriel Boric, a leftist politician, in Chile’s last presidential election.

“There who decided the election was not who went to the polls, it was who didn’t go to the polls,” Bolsonaro said.

In a speech that preceded Bolsonaro’s, Michelle asked the faithful to talk to those “who still don’t know who to vote for”.

“People still don’t have that understanding because of spiritual blindness, because of the spirit of lying,” declared the first lady.

North East. Wellington also told the faithful to talk to relatives from the Northeast. The score of the first presidential round in the Northeast was 66.7% for the Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) against 27% for Bolsonaro. The two compete in the second round.

“I wanted to ask… We all have relatives in the Northeast. Call your relative in the Northeast and tell them who he should vote for president. Because many Northeast people are poorly informed, because they don’t have a good press. didn’t vote. Let’s take our elderly people, who haven’t left home, let’s take them to vote”, said the pastor.

Fasting and pray. Both Michelle and the pastors repeated the narrative that Brazil is experiencing a time of spiritual warfare and that the church cannot be silent. As on September 7 and before the first round, evangelical leaders asked the faithful to fast and pray for the future of the country.

Chosen. Michelle again said that Bolsonaro, the victim of a knife attack in 2018, “is a miracle of the Lord” and that he fulfills a spiritual mission in the country. She also signaled, without naming names, that Lula is against Christians. This afternoon, PT met with Franciscan friars.

“It is inadmissible for a Christian to say that he votes for a being who is against the word of the Lord, who is against the bride of the Lord,” he said.

Covid sequelae. Before Bolsonaro arrived, José Wellington recounted the experience of having fought against Covid-19 and said that he was “faced with death”. In his view, faith helped him face this difficult time. The religious leader also reported that he still suffers from the leg disease. “I hope to be 100% soon.”

Bolsonaro in worship at AD Belém, in São Paulo, his 1st event after voting Image: Ana Paula Bimbatti/UOL

Family in politics. Wellington helped publicize the candidacy of his daughter, Marta Costa, for state deputy in São Paulo. Affiliated with the PSD, she was reelected with more than 170,000 votes.

The pastor also worked as an electoral corporal on social media for the reelection of federal deputy Paulo Freire Costa (PL-SP).

On his Instagram profile, the pastor posted videos and photos supporting the two and also Bolsonaro’s candidacy. He is followed by Michelle and former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro.

Rebels. During the service, worshipers ignored the guidelines of people from the organization of the event and raised their cell phones as soon as Bolsonaro started to speak.

During the speech of the evangelical leaders, a person from the organization had asked, individually, for those present to stop recording.

More appointments. At the end of the afternoon, the president will also have another commitment to evangelical leaders: the meeting of workers and pastors of the Assembly of God Madureira São Paulo, in Brás.

The two appointments are part of Bolsonaro’s first public agenda after the results were announced at the polls in the first round.

Support from the current governor

Bolsonaro arrived at the church shortly after receiving formal support from Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who sought re-election but was defeated at the polls last Sunday (2).

Before assuming the position of governor of the state, the toucan was deputy of former governor João Doria (PSDB), a direct opponent of the current head of the federal executive and candidate for reelection.

According to Garcia, the national leadership of the PSDB is holding a meeting today to formalize the position of neutrality in the dispute between Bolsonaro and Lula. With this, the state representations are free to define a position in the second round of the national election.

Independence. Asked by the press whether or not he had communicated the decision to the political godfather, Doria, Garcia withdrew and replied that he had only informed the party chiefs: Bruno Araújo, president of the National Executive, and Marco Vignoli, head of the state directorate.

Bolsonaro reacted with optimism to Garcia’s support and declared that the toucan’s entry into the reelection campaign is “very welcome”.

Earlier, he also received support from the re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo).