Bolsonaro on Zema’s support: ‘Decisive for our re-election’

“There is this interest of mine, obviously on the part of the governor, as he now has two options, between the two he immediately discards, and the other continuity of what we have done so far, which will be good for the state of Minas and for Brazil So, I would like to thank Zema for his support at this time and, more than welcome, he is essential, he is decisive for our re-election”, added Bolsonaro.
Zema was re-elected governor of Minas in the first round, with 56.18%. The second place was Alexandre Kalil (PSD), candidate supported precisely by Lula, with 35.08%.
“I’m sure of that. Zema has great, enormous credibility, given the administration he’s done. This support, in my opinion, is decisive, and in Minas Gerais we’re going to have a good difference to the opponent,” Bolsonaro said.
In the first round, Zema tried to stay away from Bolsonaro and had as his presidential candidate a fellow member: Felipe d’vila (Novo), who was sixth in the race, with 0.47%.
Senator Carlos Viana (PL-MG) was officially the Bolsonarista candidate in Minas, but came in third with 7.23%.
The second round of the presidential election will be held on October 30th.