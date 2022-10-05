Bolsonaro says disagreement with Moro was overcome: ‘New relationship’

The president said that his former Minister of Justice and Public Security exposed the extent of corruption in the federal government and that his performance as a former judge gave the Brazilian people hope again.

President Jair Bolsonaro thanked the support of the senator elected by Paraná, Sergio Moro



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held a press conference this Tuesday, 4th, and informed journalists that past disagreements with Sergio Moro (União Brasil) were overcome and that both are in a “new relationship”. The speech took place after the election of the former judge to the federal Senate fur Paraná and the representative argued that mistakes are made, but that “we evolve for the good of our Brazil”. “He [Moro] obviously thinks about Brazil and wants to do a good job for his country and for his state. So the past is the past, there’s no score to settle. What we have is that, more and more, we understand each other to better serve our country”, said the head of the federal Executive after emphasizing that the inexperience of the newly elected senator may have “contributed to some slips”. After the election of Jair Bolsonaro to the presidency in 2018, Moro took charge of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security for just over a year. In his social networks, the former judge followed a similar line and expressed his support for the former chief in the second round of the presidential elections: “Lula is not an electoral option, with his government marked by the corruption of democracy. Against the PT power project, I declare, in the second round, support for Bolsonaro,” he posted.