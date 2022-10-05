Bolsonaro takes the lead in the dispute for alliances and in the media battle – Prisma

On the second day after the first round vote, the declaration of support by the three governors of the most populous states in the country had an immediate impact on the perception of the chances of victory of the candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL. The difference between the weight of the president’s supporters and those declared to the PT is echoed in electronic media and social networks.

The demonstrations by Romeu Zema, from Minas Gerais, Cláudio Castro, from Rio de Janeiro, and also by Rodrigo Garcia, the defeated candidate for the São Paulo government, are compared to Ciro Gomes’ reticent support for the PT. The defeated PDT candidate is considered at the core of Lula’s campaign as one of those responsible for the migration of votes that led Bolsonaro to the second round with more votes than expected.

The Bolsonaro campaign is aware, however, that the transfer of votes from the newly elected is not automatic, and of the challenge of reversing 8 million votes in favor of the current president over the next three and a half weeks. For this, he is calling all the elected allies and also those who may have lost the elections to a collective effort in the search for absent voters and those who opted for the blank or null vote. The order is to control the climate of “already won”, without frustrating the enthusiasm of the militancy.